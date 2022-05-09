All the premiere series that arrive between May 9 and 15

The platforms have reserved the great releases of May such as ‘Stranger Things 4’ (Netflix) or ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ (Disney +) for the second half of the month, but even so the week of 9 to 15 arrives with important news. ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ brings us actress Neve Campbell back to a series, whom we will see together with actor Manuel García Rulfo who plays the protagonist, a lawyer who practices from the back seat of his precious Lincoln. Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston star ‘The Essex Serpent’ (Apple TV+), a period series about superstitions and mythical creatures. Besides, comes to Disney + the spin-off of ‘How I met your mother’ entitled ‘How I met your father’ and starring Hilary Duff and the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s literary success, ‘Conversations between friends’. Keep reading that there are many more premieres and we will detail them below.

Netflix

’42 days in the dark’ -May 11

East police thriller inspired by a true event is the first Netflix original series in Chile. Verónica Montes disappears from her home without a trace. Her sister Cecilia de Ella and the lawyer Víctor Pizarro will start a search against time to find her. Together they will face the negligence of the institutions, the prejudices of society and the harassment of the press and will do everything possible to bring the truth to light.







‘Wild Beauty’ -May 12

East South African thriller tells a story that began fifteen years ago, when Don and Grace Bhengu tested a toxic product together with a group of children who lived on the streets. Now, Zinhle Manzini, a survivor of that group, returns for revenge, becoming an unseen force uncovering family secrets and dragging the Bhengu into a spiral of destruction. But innocents get hurt along the way, too, and her own darkness threatens to consume her. Zinhle must decide if she wants justice or outright revenge. The six-episode series stars South African actress and singer Rosemaru Zimu.





‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ -May 13

Based on the novels by Michael Connelly, ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ comes to Netflix. Specifically, the fiction adapts the second novel in the saga entitled ‘The verdict’. The series focuses on the lawyer Mickey Haller who, after the murder of his ex-partner, must take over the firm and an important murder trial.. It’s the most difficult case he’s ever tackled from the backseat of his car, with implications he couldn’t imagine. And yes, this iconoclastic idealist practices law from the back seat of his Lincoln, hence the name of the series. Along with Manuel García Rulfo who plays the protagonist, we also find Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson in the series.







hbo max

‘Wild Romania’ -May 12

Recorded over 10 years, this series shows the colorful beauty of Romanian nature. From the Danube River to the Carpathian Mountains, go through all the nature and wildlife areas that have not yet been reached by human activity. A journey that ranges from steep ridges to deep volcanic lakes or mighty rivers that cut through every mountain in its path.





‘Conversations between friends’ -May 15

the awaited arrives adaptation of bestselling novel by Sally Rooney. The fiction follows Frances, in her early 20s who lives in Dublin, where she attends Trinity College with her best friend, Bobbi. Despite previously dating during school, the pair have remained close and occasionally perform poetry together. Cracks begin to appear in their relationship when they befriend successful writer Melissa and her actor husband Nick and begin spending more time with the pair. As Frances finds herself on an intense affair with Nick, her friendship with Bobbi and her sense of self are challenged. Adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Sally Rooney.





Prime Video

‘Disappeared’ S2 -May 13

Two years after the last events that marked the members of the Unit for the Disappeared, the agents will have to face the changes and new responsibilities in their respective personal lives. His determination to discover the whereabouts of the disappeared will lead Chief Inspector Abad (Juan Echanove) and Sonia Ledesma (Michelle Calvó) to confront the police and judicial authorities on several occasions, risking their professional careers. For her part, Carmen Fuentes (Elvira Mínguez), president of Ayuda Desaparecidos, will continue to offer her unconditional help to Group 2 and will continue to advance in the search for her son.







‘The kids in the hall’ -May 13

This series was a famous Canadian comedy show that was on the air between 1988 and 1995. It was a extremely strange exponent of humor that changed the perspective of an entire generation of comedians that later ended up arriving in the United States. This new season brings together all the original casting.





Disney+

‘How I Met Your Father’ -May 11

In the near future, Sophie tells her son how she met his father: a story that brings us to the present where we find Sophie and her group of friends discovering who they are, what they want from life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.





‘The Quest’ -May 11

The Quest is a immersive game show in which eight real-life teenagers are immersed in the fictional world, Eternal Lands. There they must save a kingdom and thus fulfill an ancient prophecy. Throughout eight episodes, these heroes live in a fantasy world filled with castles and royalty, supported by the Moirae, and where a sorceress seeks destruction and power.





‘The Hunter’ -May 11

Set in Italy in the 90s, this series tells how the country experienced the fight against the mafia and its crimes. It is based on the true story of Alfonso Sabella, although in the series the protagonist is called Saverio Barone. A young and ambitious prosecutor who joins the Palermo anti-mafia group in 1993, after the Capaci and Via D’Amelio tragedies in which the bombs ended many lives. Thanks to his skill and his Barone instinct he got important arrests of mobsters that earned him the nickname ‘The Hunter’.





‘Outmatched’ -May 11

If motherhood and fatherhood is hard in itself, for the protagonists of ‘Outmached’ it is much more complicated. Casino boss Kay (Maggie Lawson) and handyman Mike (Jason Biggs) will have to dealing with the demands and needs of three gifted children. Without a doubt, a whole learning process for two adults who graduated with difficulty.





Movistar+

‘The man who fell from the earth’ -May 9

This dystopian sci-fi drama is inspired by the novel of the same name by Walter Tevis and stars Chietel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) and Naomie Harris (Moonlight). The plot focuses on an alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in humanity’s evolution. Naomie Harris is Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who will face her own demons in an attempt to save two worlds at once.







AppleTV+

‘The Essex Serpent’ -May 13

Starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston and based on the novel by Sarah Perry, ‘The Serpent of Essex’ tells the story of Cora Seaborne, a London widow who moves to Essex to open an investigation following testimonies that affirm the existence of a mythical serpent. There she strikes up an unusual relationship with the village priest and, when tragedy strikes, the locals accuse her of attracting the creature.





filmin

‘The Accusation’ -May 10

This gripping German courtroom thriller recalls Germany’s biggest child pornography case. The debut of screenwriter Ferdinand von Schirach focuses on a child sexual abuse scandal that occurred in Germany in the 1990s and that he uncovered a child pornography ring involving 25 citizens of Worms. The series moves the plot to the present to also reflect the influence of social networks as triggers of hatred and social aggressiveness.