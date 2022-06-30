All the premieres and what we recommend seeing this weekend in theaters

Related news

The billboard is renewed for one more week and like every Thursday, we prepare to attend our weekly appointment with the movie premieres, which this friday july 1st They present us with a new list of cinematographic novelties.

To help you choose among so many options, from SERIES & MÁS we recommend three titles. The first is Minions: The Origin of Gruthe animated sequel to The minions. also dwe stake the french feature film Bergmann’s Islandwhich after passing through the Cannes Festival, lands in Spanish cinemas and to explore the emblematic figure of the filmmaker Ingmar Bergmann. And finally, Sinjara Spanish film directed by Anna Bofarul.

At the end you can check the complete list with all the premieresamong which you will find comedies, dramas, action thrillers and documentaries.

‘Minions: The Origin of Gru’





Director: Kyle Balda , Brad Ablesson , Jonathan delVal

Gender: Animation/ Comedy/ Adventure

Duration: 90 minutes

90 minutes Synopsis: It’s the ’70s, and Gru is growing up in a suburb, in the midst of the boom in bouffant hairstyles and bell-bottoms. As a die-hard fan of the notorious villainous supergroup The Savage Six, Gru devises a plan to prove to them that he’s evil enough to work with them. Luckily, he has the help of his faithful followers, the Minions, always ready to wreak havoc.

‘Bergmann’s Island’





Director: Mia Hansen-Løve

Distribution: Vicky Krieps , Tim Roth , Mia Wasikowska , Anders Danielsen Lie , joel spira , oscar king , Jonas Larsson Groenström , Clara Strauch , Wouter Hendrickx

Gender: Drama

Drama Duration: 112 minutes

112 minutes Synopsis: A couple of American filmmakers retreat to the island of Fårö, where Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman lived, in search of inspiration to write their next films. As summer progresses and your fascination with the mysterious landscapes of the island increases, the border between reality and fiction will soon blur.

‘sinja’





Director: Anna Bofarull

Distribution: Nora Navas , Halima Ilter , Magnet Ido Koro , Gim Puig , Mouafaq Rushdie , louis gavasa , Franz Harram , Alex Casanovas , Hennan Bereket , Samia Naive , Mercè Rovira

Gender: Drama

Drama Duration: 127 minutes

127 minutes Synopsis: In Barcelona, ​​Carlota desperately undertakes the search for Marc, her teenage son who has run away from home without leaving a trace. Thousands of kilometers away, Sinjar, the region located on the border between Iraq and Syria, lives under the threat of war. There, Hadia is forced to live as a slave with three of her children in the service of a family. Instead, Arjin manages to escape from captivity and, in his attempt to return home, ends up joining the Kurdish militias. Three women separated from their loved ones. How far will they be willing to go to get them back?

Other premieres:

‘Mom not in Networks’





Director: Daniela Fejerman

Distribution: Malena Altherio , Eva Ugarte , Antonio Pagado , sofia oria , Oscar Ortuno , John Grandinetti , Ben Temple , Antonio Garrido , Maria Castro

Gender: Comedy

Comedy Duration: 112 minutes

112 minutes Synopsis: Clara, mother of two teenagers, is a woman open to new experiences who decides to create a profile on TILINK, a dating app. Her children Dani and Milena will embark on the delirious adventure of boycotting her mother’s flirts and will go to hell when the woman starts a more serious relationship, convinced that she is only going to make her suffer.

‘My dearest children’





Director: Alexandra Leclere

Distribution: Josiane Balasco , didier bourdon , Marilou Berry , Cedric Ben Abdallah , Laurent Stocker , Stephen , Josephine de Meaux , Lise Lametrie

Gender: Comedy

Comedy Duration: 95 minutes

95 minutes Synopsis: Chantal and Christian live a quiet retirement. But since their children Sandrine and Stéphane left the nest, they don’t see much of them. Opportunities to get together as a family are increasingly scarce. When their children announce that they won’t be coming to celebrate Christmas, it’s too much for Chantal and Christian. So they decide to make them believe that they have won the lottery.

‘My best friend’





Director: Ferit Karahan

Distribution: Samet Yıldız , Ekin Koc , mahir ipek , Melih Selcuk , Cansu Firinci , Nurullah Alaca , Münir Can Cindoruk , Diana Parlak , Ertan Gul , Umit Bayram , Mustafa Halli , Tekin Bulut , nedim salman , Mert Hazir , Siddik Salacious

Gender: Drama

Drama Duration: 85 minutes

85 minutes Synopsis: Yusuf and Memo, his best friend, are students at a boarding school for Kurdish children and adolescents in the mountains of Anatolia. When Memo falls mysteriously ill, Yusuf must contend with numerous obstacles in an attempt to help his friend.

‘Singing on the rooftops’





Director: Enric Ribes

Gender: Documentary film

Documentary film Duration: 74 minutes

74 minutes Synopsis: Gilda Love / Eduardo, the last drag queen in Barcelona’s Chinatown, survives on a miserable pension while trying to continue acting on stage. His priorities are altered with the arrival in his life of Chloe and her mother, Hanna, with whom he will have the opportunity to form the family that he has never had.

‘space pajamas’





Director: Clara Martinez-Lazaro

Distribution: Mariona Teres , David Couple , nacho lopez , Isa Montalban , Borja Sumozas , Virginia Riezu , Roberto da Silva

Gender: Comedy

Comedy Duration: 80 minutes

80 minutes Synopsis: this film of insects the relationship of a couple through the dreams that the two characters have one night after a fight.

‘A dog’s tooth’





Director: Jose Luis Estan

Distribution: Michelangelo Pure , Allende Garcia , Paul the Third , Sea Balaguer , Resu Morales , Vincent Rolled , Roque Arronis , Sergio Lopez , Jose Fernandez , Manuel Menarguez , Oti Manzano , Patricia Gimenez , Dolores Calatayud

Gender: Drama/ thriller/ Action

Duration: 75 minutes

75 minutes Synopsis: After an atypical working day as a warehouse waiter, Darío Manzano, a thirty-year-old in crisis and without direction, finds himself immersed in a plot that will radically change his life and that of his family.

