All the premieres arriving this week on Amazon, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Star Plus and Paramount Plus

The month is over and streaming platforms prepare their latest releases for the last week of April. Below we review the main releases of the week of April 25 to 30 for Amazon Prime Video, hbo max, Disney Plus, StarPlus, StarzPlay Y Paramount Plus.

Amazon Prime Video

Bang Bang Baby (Season 1) – April 28

This crime drama is set in the 1980s and follows the story of Alice, a 16-year-old girl who lives in a small town in northern Italy. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that her father, whom she thought was dead, is alive. For Alice, it is the beginning of a descent into hell. Out of love for her father, she plunges headlong into the dangerous world of the mob and is seduced by the allure that comes with crime.

Undone (Season 2) – April 29

Related news

Here comes the new installment of this acclaimed animated series for adults that explores the relationship of humans with time, loss and life. In this new season, Alma realizes that there are deeper mysteries in her family’s past. However, no one in her family is interested in unearthing uncomfortable truths, until she finally convinces her sister Becca to help her search. As the sisters search for answers, they unravel a complex web of memories and motivations that have shaped who they are today. They realize that by healing this family trauma they can improve their lives.

Ten Percent (Season 1) – April 28

The British version of the acclaimed French series Call My Agent! (Netflix). This time we meet Nightingale Hart, a small London talent agency that emerged in the 1980s. Now today, the agency struggles to adapt to the changing tides of the entertainment industry. Like its French counterpart, the new Amazon series will feature prominent names from the British scene playing themselves.

hbo max

Gentleman Jack (Season 2) – April 25

Yorkshire, 1834. All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they make their home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple. Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her offbeat love life, and with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to lay low becomes provocative and dangerous.

The Baby – April 25

This comedy horror series follows the story of Michelle De Swarte, a 38-year-old woman angry that her closest friends are having babies. But when a baby unexpectedly enters her life, her life changes dramatically. Controlling, manipulative, yet incredibly cute, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a surreal spectacle of horror.

We Own This City – April 25

The new fiction from the creator of the acclaimed The Wire arrives. The new police drama chronicles the rise and fall of a Baltimore Police Department unit that decided to sink into corruption and rebellion and began robbing and arresting citizens and drug dealers alike.

Disney Plus

Malcolm in the Middle – April 27

The beloved 90s sitcom arrives on the Disney platform. The story follows the Cleavers family, made up of a controlling mother; a funny father; Francis, the eldest son who ran away from the family at a young age; Reese is a criminal; Dewey is a space cadet and young Jamie is a scapegoat. Malcolm, the middle brother is a genius who does not want to be exhausted by his ingenuity.

Animating stories – April 27

This production takes Disney fans on a tour of the music stands and the lives of talented artists and animators. Each episode focuses on an artist teaching audiences how to draw an iconic character from a film made by Walt Disney Animation Studios. As the drawings are shown step by step, it is discovered that each artist has a unique story to tell about how they came to Disney and the character they chose.

StarPlus

Revenge – April 27

The drama is coming starring Emily VanCamp, who plays Amanda Clarke, a young woman who saw how her father was unjustly accused and sentenced to prison, where he was murdered. From there, she Amanda swears revenge on all those people responsible for the death of her father.

By Heaven’s Command – April 28

The new miniseries starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones premieres. In fiction, Garfield plays a Mormon detective who, when investigating a brutal crime, begins to question his faith when he discovers that the Church could be behind the murder of a young woman.

Paramount Plus

The Man Who Fell to Earth – April 25

The first episodes of the series based on the homonymous novel by Walter Tevis and the iconic film starring David Bowie are released. The science fiction production follows the story of an alien who arrives at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine the future. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris.

The Godfather Trilogy – April 28

As part of its 50th anniversary, Paramount premieres one of the most acclaimed film trilogies. Before the arrival of the series The Offercome the films directed by Francis Ford Coppola that marked a before and after in the careers of Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Diane Keaton.

The Offer – April 29

This week premieres the long-awaited series that traces the development and production of The Godfather, the culminating work of director Francis Ford Coppola’s career in 1972, based on the memoirs of producer Albert Ruddy.

