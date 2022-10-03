Discover the new Disney+ titles for October 2022.

The month of October is here and with it many more premieres will arrive on Disney +, the platform that has accustomed us to receiving series, movies and documentaries throughout the week, just as it happened during the month of September. First, She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk is ready to say goodbye to viewers with its last two episodes, but this will only be the beginning of a host of news.

Andorthe “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” prequel series that follows the adventures of Cassian Andor during his formative years with The Rebellion, and The Old ManJeff Bridges’ series as a former CIA officer who lives off the grid until he finds himself on the run from people who want to kill him, will continue to receive new episodes to accompany the rest of the month’s premieres.

All the premieres of Disney + in October 2022

The Bear (October 5)

Eight-episode series tells the story of Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young fine dining chef who returns to Chicago after a tragic death to take over his family’s sandwich shop, the Original Beef of Chicagoland. Carmy will have to find a balance between the difficulties of owning a small business, his team of cooks and his strained family relationships, while dealing with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

Marvel Studios Presents: The Curse of the Werewolf (October 7)

Marvel horror special for Halloween. On a dark and gloomy night, a secret group of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre homage to the leader’s life, attendees find themselves immersed in a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic, a hunt that will lead them to face a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films from the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of the terrifying and macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way.

The Master Season 2 (October 12)

Marvyn’s (John Stamos) latest plan for relevance is get your team broadcast on ESPN and to achieve this he decides to hire an unusual player: Ava (Sara Echeagaray). She is a brave and exceptional beach volleyball player whose public outburst caused her to be eliminated from her own sport.

This season, the Westbrook Mermaids have much more to prove: they must deal with the loss of their assistant coach, Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig), to work for a rival school, new friction between the players, a sudden and unexpected approach to some guys and numerous disasters off the field that no one could have foreseen.

Candy: Murder in Texas – Miniseries (October 12)

Original true crime drama miniseries, of which Jessica Biel She is the protagonist and executive producer. Candy Montgomery is a 1980s stay-at-home mom who has done it all perfectly: a good husband, two children, a good house, even careful planning and execution of certain transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity begins to suffocate her, her actions cry out for a little freedom with deadly results.

Rosaline (October 14)

This is how She-Hulk was made (Premiere October 20)

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 (October 26)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (October 26)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is about six brand new animated shorts about Jedi-related parables from the prequel trilogy era. In these shorts, the lives of two very different Jedis, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, will be presented, where each of them will be put to the test and both will make decisions that will define their destiny.

Series of Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) unpublished in Spain. The comedy and the slasher come together in two seasons, the first on a university campus and the other in a hospital with a cast led by Emma Roberts, Ariana Grande, Billie Lourd, Abigail Breslin, Jamie Lee Curtis, Skyler Samuels, Lea Michelle and Keke Palmer alongside stars like Nick Jonas and Diego Boneta.

