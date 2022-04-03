All the premieres of movies and series on Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar +, HBO Max and Filmin in the week of April 4 to 10 – News series

We start a new week of April that is full of premieres on the different streaming platforms. While Netflix premieres the long-awaited fifth season of Elite and on Disney + the expected continues moon knightnew series and movies arrive on Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar +, HBO Max and Filmin.

Some new original series, like Tokyo Vice or We apologize for the inconveniences accompany the long-awaited debut on platforms of important films such as Death on the Nile, Holy Criminals and Drive My Carwhich we can finally enjoy from home.

Discover All the movies and series that arrive on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar +, HBO Max and Filmin from April 4 to 10 below:

PRIME VIDEO





-SERIES-

mothers. Love and life – Season 4

Things will have changed at the Los Arcos hospital when we resume the plots in season 4 of the medical fiction. In it, a new direction comes to the center and things will change a lot for the doctor played by Aida Folch, one of the veterans who is still part of the cast. The arrival of new and young doctors will also be noted in this new installment, while the biological father of his daughter arrives willing to get joint custody.

Premiere: April 8

-FILMS-

Laura Pausini. Nice to meet you

A documentary film that puts at its center one of the most famous Italian artists in our country. Unforgettable for many due to the success of her first album in Spanish, Pausini is perhaps more recognizable for new generations due to her time as ‘coach’ of La Voz. In this documentary piece, the artist tells unknown details of her professional and personal life that allow fans to get to know her better.

Premiere: April 7

A date with the past

This Amazon Original movie introduces us to Chris Pine and Thandie Newton as Henry and Celia, two CIA agents who were partners and lovers but whose last mission went wrong and ended with the death of an entire passenger on a plane. As time goes by, the couple meet again when Henry is determined to get to the bottom of it once and for all and she is the only one who seems to have the answers she needs.

Premiere: April 8

Premiere: April 4

MOVISTAR+





-SERIES-

We apologize for the inconveniences

Antonio Resines and Miguel Rellan. Miguel Rellan and Antonio Resines. The new Movistar+ original series has been created by Juan Cavestany and Álvaro Fernández-Armero and is a reflection on ‘getting old’. In it, Resines plays Rafael Müller, an acclaimed conductor, while Rellán is his great friend Rafael Jiménez, an old rock star. As they try to continue to fit into a world that is getting younger, the friends are clear that they are in full possession.

Premiere: April 8

-FILMS-

bye bye idiots

French comedy directed and written by Albert Dupontel whose starting point is the decision of its protagonist to find the son he abandoned when he was a teenager after being diagnosed with a serious illness.

Premiere: April 8

Premiere: 5th of April

Disney+





-SERIES-

Wow, Sam.

The comedy series coming to Disney+ this week is based on a best-selling novel written by Phoebe Robinson, Everything’s Trash But It’s Ok, and has at its center a young alcoholic named Samantha Fink. After a really embarrassing public spectacle for her, Samantha decides to return to her mother with a double objective: to avoid jail, but also to recover her sobriety once and for all.

Premiere: 6 of April

Alternative Therapy

The Argentine comedy-drama also arrives at Disney + alternative therapy, a series that has at its center a couple of lovers, Elías and Malena, whose constant discussions lead them to ask themselves if they really have a future. To get ahead, the couple decides to visit a popular therapist who carries out the most curious practices. In fact, the goal of therapy will not be to fix the relationship, but rather to help each other forget each other.

Premiere: 6 of April

Premiere: 6 of April

Premiere: 6 of April

Premiere: 6 of April

-FILMS-

death on the nile

Sequel to Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and directed -and starring- again by Kenneth Branagh, Death on the Nile comes to Disney+ just two months after its theatrical release as the story of a newlywed couple (played by Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer) celebrating their recent engagement in Egypt by inviting their loved ones on a party cruise and fun aboard a boat on the Nile. Everything seems perfect until a murder is committed on board. Who is the murderer?

Premiere: 6 of April

sex appeal

Exclusive premiere on Disney+ of this teen romantic comedy in which the young protagonist decides to start controlling her sexuality as if it were science as a result of her current partner’s request to take their relationship to another level. What she discovers: that sex and love aren’t just quantifiable mechanics, they require brains and feelings.

Premiere: April 8

the call of the wild

Based on the literary classic by Jack London the call of the wild and directed by Chris Sanders, the call of the wild introduces us to veteran Harrison Ford as lone wolf John Thornton. It’s the 1890s and Canada and Alaska are experiencing the gold rush. It is in this context that Thornton meets a sled dog that gold prospectors have kidnapped and raided for his own purposes, but who will end up becoming his best travel companion.

Premiere: April 8

Premiere: April 8

Premiere: April 8

HBO MAX





-SERIES-

Tokyo Vice

The new HBO Max original series that the ‘streaming’ platform premieres this week is about a criminal ‘thriller’ starring Ansel Elgort and is based on the homonymous memoirs of an investigative journalist, Jake Adelstein, the first non-Japanese to get work for the important newspaper yomiuri shimbun. His ability to solve crimes led him to become a fundamental piece for the Tokyo police.

Premiere: April 8.

-FILMS-

The WayBack

Directed by Gavin O’ Connor from a screenplay by the creator of the acclaimed Mare of Easttown, The WayBack stars Ben Affleck as Jack Cunningham, a former basketball star whose life of addiction has led him to be abandoned by his wife and family. On his road to recovery, Jack becomes the coach of a high school team that doesn’t seem to have everything stacked in its favor for success.

Premiere: April 11

criminal saints

And finally, a few months after its debut in theaters, the prequel film to one of HBO’s most iconic series arrives on the platform: The Sopranos. Directed by Alan Taylor and screenplay by David Chase, creator of the unforgettable fiction, the film takes us back to 1960 Newark, introducing us to Tony Soprano before he became one of the best-known mobsters in the United States.

Premiere: 5th of April

FILMIN





-SERIES-

in my skin

This British comedy-drama is the story of Bethan, a teenage girl who deals with the problems of her age in the midst of a complex family reality that she hides from her friends and everyone around her.

Premiere: 5th of April

Premiere: 5th of April

-FILMS-

drive my car

Barely two months after its theatrical release, it arrives at Filmin, one of the leading films of the last Oscars gala is the story of Yusuke, an actor and director of plays who was happily married to a woman, Fukaku, One day he disappeared for no apparent reason. Two years later, Yusuke has moved on, but a work trip will lead him to rediscover bits of his life through his relationship with his driver.

Premiere: April 8

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter