all the PREMIERES of series and movies of March 2022

March is here and the best premieres of Disney+ for the third month of the year as well. This month means that fans of the MCU will be able to see Moon Knightone of the most anticipated series of Disney Plus and of the year, to tell the truth, that promises a lot and that will undoubtedly make everyone wish that March 30 is closer than anything.

Added to this series are other movie premieres in Disney+ What NET, Love without barriers or more than robotswhich promise that March will be a super entertaining month on the platform.

See the full list of series and movie premieres from Disney Plus for March 2022 sorted by days

Series premiere on Disney Plus March 2022

March 2

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

The Proud Family: Bigger and Better

This series will have a new episode every Wednesday, it is an animation that follows Penny Proud and the adventures in company with her family.

pet seekers

Beyond Magic with DMC

March 9

heirs of the night – seasons 1 and 2

Impact with Gal Gadot

March 16

amphibian – season 3

Spidey and his amazing friends

chef slime

Dino Dana – season 3

Life below zero: port protection – season 3

23 of March

the savior brothers

Pj Masks – seasons 1 to 3 and 5

Alaskan Guardians – season 2

Deadly Disasters

March 30th

Moon Knight

The first episode of Moon Knight arrives, one of the most anticipated premieres on the platform and that, like many of its highly anticipated series, will have weekly premieres. In this series we meet Steven Grant, a man with an ordinary job in a gift shop, but who discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and is inhabited by Marc Spector, a mercenary. This series from the Marvel universe features the performances of Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy.

meet me in paris – season 3

Amazon: lost civilizations

Wild Latam

Movies premiere on Disney Plus March 2022

March 2

Love without barriers

This is the most recent adaptation of the classic story that has not only appeared in movies, but in a great Broadway musical. Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film was supposed to be a great reworking of this story of a romance between two New York City teenagers who are divided and whose romance is prohibited because they, their families and friends belong to different gangs. However, this production was overshadowed during its premiere by a series of accusations against its protagonist, Ansel Egort.

March 4

Invasion Earth

March 11th

NET

In a collaboration between Disney and Pixar comes this touching film that follows Mei Lee, a teenager with an overprotective mother and the usual changes of any teenager whose body changes and her interest in relationships changes… although the plot takes a turn when Mei transforms into a giant red panda.

The largest bull shark in the world

March 18th

cheaper per dozen

It is a remake of the film that in the early 2000s, now starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, we will see the huge Baker family of 12 reunited going through the vicissitudes of life, the family business and dealing with so many members .

more than robots

Lost Cities: Tikal

Zog

23 of March

Parallel universes

March 25th

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (SOUR: the movie)

Music star Olivia Rodrigo hits the big screen with this film that follows her on her journey from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles. In this trip and film we can see more about Rodrigo’s creative process and what was behind her first album and her great success.

Mickey Mouse’s Marvelous Spring

Surviving the Mount St. Helens disaster

Ole: Ferdinand’s journey

Premiere documentary film

March 11th

Hugging the panda: behind the net

This documentary special follows the creators of Red, and everything that went into creating that new Pixar story.

Women’s Month Special

Since March 8 marks the International Women’s Dayon Disney+ created a special list to dedicate the Month to women, in this sense, the selection of films in the Disney + catalog are aimed at female representation in front of and behind the cameras, according to their official statement. On the other hand, they also explain that in this way they help generate more diverse stories, as well as opportunities to inspire values ​​that result in a more egalitarian society.

Check out the special selection right away:

hidden talents

cruel

Black Widow

Jane

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

mulan

Net

Charm

Raya and the last dragon

Impact with Gal Gadot

Wandavision

Please note that all of the above may be subject to change. enjoy these March premieres on Disney+.

