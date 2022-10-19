Entertainment

All the premieres that arrive on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney Plus

James
0 2 5 minutes read

Like every week, the streaming platforms are preparing to renew their catalogs with new series, movies and documentaries. Among the variety of titles that will be released in the coming days, the season finale of House of the Dragonthe prequel to game of Throneswhich promises an epic conclusion to its first season with the episode called ‘The Black Queen’.

Another of the most outstanding releases this week is Argentina, 1985 which is finally incorporated into the Prime Video catalog. The celebrated production directed by Santiago Miter follows the development of the trial of the military Juntas and the request for justice by the victims. It features performances by Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani.

