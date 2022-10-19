All the premieres that arrive on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney Plus

Like every week, the streaming platforms are preparing to renew their catalogs with new series, movies and documentaries. Among the variety of titles that will be released in the coming days, the season finale of House of the Dragonthe prequel to game of Throneswhich promises an epic conclusion to its first season with the episode called ‘The Black Queen’.

Another of the most outstanding releases this week is Argentina, 1985 which is finally incorporated into the Prime Video catalog. The celebrated production directed by Santiago Miter follows the development of the trial of the military Juntas and the request for justice by the victims. It features performances by Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani.

Netflix

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6) – October 18

From Croatia to Philadelphia, Phil travels the world with a smile as he savors diverse foods and cultures and pays heartfelt tribute to his parents.

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 – October 18

Version of the mythical documentary series that presents real cases of unexplained disappearances, horrific murders and paranormal encounters.

The third season of Unsolved Mysteries is here

Notre-Dame: Miniseries – October 19

Inspired by the stories of firefighters, this drama series explores the impact the 2019 Notre Dame fire had on a group of Parisians.

The School of Good and Evil (film) – October 19

The bond between best friends Sophie and Agatha is tested when they are transported to a magical school for future fairy tale heroes and villains.

The Stranger (film) – October 19

An undercover cop develops an intimate relationship with a murder suspect, while trying to gain his trust and extract a confession.

Joel Edgerton stars in this gripping thriller

Till Silver Do Us Part – October 19

After being hospitalized due to an accident, a glamorous businesswoman decides to take revenge on the man with the crash, and everything deviates towards love.

Love is Blind (Season 3) – October 19

Men and women test whether there is any truth to the phrase “love is blind” in this reality show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

High: Confessions of a mule in Ibiza – October 21

Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum recounts in first person her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking.

From Scratch: Miniseries – October 21

An American woman in Italy falls in love with a Sicilian chef in this love story based on Tembi Locke’s autobiography.

A love story against everything

28 Paranormal Days – October 21

Three teams spend 28 days in the most haunted places in the country for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Barbarians (Season 2) – October 21

A year after the defeat of Varus, a new Roman general settles in Germania while Ari seeks to become king of all the tribes… but there is a rival in his way.

Amazon Prime Video

Argentina, 1985 – October 21

Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their young legal team who dared to accuse, against all odds, against the clock and under constant threat, the bloodiest Argentine military dictatorship. A battle of David against Goliath, with the least expected heroes.

Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani lead the cast of this great Argentine bet

The Periphery: Connection to the Future – October 21

Flynne Fisher (Moretz) is a woman trying to keep her broken family together in a forgotten corner of future America. Flynne is smart, ambitious and doomed. She has no future, until the future knocks on her door.

hbo max

Betrayed – October 17

Asya is a successful doctor with a promising career and has a perfect life with her husband and son. What seems like a dream life, love, money and happiness will be cut short by his infidelity.

The Winchesters – October 20

“The Winchesters” centers on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents, John and Mary, and is described as “the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they risked everything to not only save their love, but the entire world It will be told from the perspective of his eldest son, Dean with Ackles narrating.

House of the Dragon – October 23 (Season Finale)

In episode 10 called ‘The Black Queen’: Rhaenyra receives bad news from King’s Landing. His father is dead and the Hightowers have crowned Aegon as king of the Seven Kingdoms. Daemon bids the princess claim her right to the Iron Throne and begins preparing to go to war.

Disney Plus

In the SOOP: Friendcation – October 19

Friendcation gives subscribers an up-close look at the lives of five celebrity friends – PARK SEOJUN (THE MARVELS), rapper Peakboy, CHOI WOOSHIK (Parasite), PARK HYUNGSIK (Soundtrack #1), and BTS’s V – when get away from your busy everyday life.

Star Plus

Sonic 2: The Movie – October 21

Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero after settling in Green Hills. Proof of him suddenly comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy entire civilizations. For his part, Sonic teams up with his new partner, Tails, and together they embark on a journey across the world to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

The Lost City – October 21

The film tells the story of successful novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), whose career has revolved around romantic adventure novels starring Alan (Channing Tatum), an attractive heartthrob whose image appears on every cover. During a tour to promote her new book with her, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), with the intention that the author guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city on which she turns the last. story of her

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in this wacky action comedy

Apple TV Plus

Acapulco – October 20

Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon) is a twentysomething whose dream comes true when he lands the job of a lifetime as a waiter at Acapulco’s most popular resort. He soon realizes that the job is much more complicated than he imagined and that, to be successful, he must learn to navigate between a demanding clientele, a fickle mentor and a complicated family life. All this without losing sight of the path he has imagined for himself or falling into temptations or shortcuts.

Ghostwriter: The Ghost Writer (Season 2) – October 20

When a ghost shows up at a neighborhood bookstore and begins unleashing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve a thrilling mystery about the ghost’s unfinished business.

