Entertainment

All the premieres that arrive on Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Star Plus, StarzPlay and Paramount +

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 24 4 minutes read

Every week the streaming platforms They launch new content for their subscribers and thus delight them with new productions, including several originals.

Below we review the most outstanding series, films and documentaries that reach Amazon Prime Video, hbo max, Disney Plus, Star Plus, StarzPlay Y Paramount Plus in the week of April 18 to 24.

Source link

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 24 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, raises the temperature in a swimsuit

2 mins ago

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveals big fights in his new teaser trailer

4 mins ago

Pablo Montero, in tears: this is how he received criticism for playing Vicente Fernández in a bioseries | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

13 mins ago

Checo Pérez: The commercial move that reveals how long he will renew with Red Bull

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button