All the premieres that arrive this month on Apple TV

After a month in which there were interesting productions such as the movie Luck, this September they land on the platform of AppleTV some movies and series that you can not miss the radar.

# Life According to Her: September 2

She returns to school with a new perspective, a lot of enthusiasm for what the future holds, and a motto: ‘Carpe Diem’. Together with her best friend, she is ready to tackle everything she once feared and is determined not to let fake people and status updates distract her.

# We are brave: September 9

“We Are Brave” (“Gutsy”), the eight-episode documentary series that follows Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the brave women who inspire them.

# Central Park Season 3: September 9

“Central Park,” the acclaimed animated musical comedy series, is returning for its third season. From creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard (“Bob’s Burgers”), Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the 13-episode third season will premiere globally with the first three, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday.

# Sidney Poitier: September 23

Produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary explores the legacy of legendary actor Sidney Poitier as an iconic performer, filmmaker, and activist at the epicenter of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand and Spike Lee, among many others, the documentary is produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

# I’ll take care of the beer: September 30

It is a film by Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”, “There’s Something About Mary”) starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe and based on the true story of John “Chickie” Donohue, who in 1968 left New York to look for his friends childhood and have a few beers with them. Although, by then, they were military and stationed in Vietnam.