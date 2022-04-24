All the projects that Emma Mackey had before working with Margot Robbie

Barbie will have its own live-action film, which will hit the cinema with the direction of Greta Gerwig. A filmmaker who surprised us with Lady Bird Y Little Women. You will now work with margot robbie Y Emma Mckey.

the actress of harley quinn will put on the skin of the famous doll. At the moment, its plot or when it will hit the big screen is unknown. What we are sure of is that this production will have a great cast.

In addition to the actresses already named, the film is preparing to star Ryan Gosling in Ken’s skin. We will also see the performances of Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, kate mckinnon Y Simu Liu.

Emma Mackey’s hits before Barbie

At only 26 years old, Emma Mckey He is taking his first steps in both film and television. Over the years, the actress was part of different productions. In this opportunity, we are going to talk about her great successes.

sex education

Emma Mckey is known all over the world for sex educationthe popular teen series Netflix that fascinated the critics and the audience. In this fiction, the actress is responsible for putting herself in the shoes of Maeve Wiley. A “rebellious” and very intelligent young woman, she has a great vision for business and that is how she manages to convince Ottis to start a sex therapy consultation at the school. In this series she works alongside ESA Mariposa Y Gillian Anderson.

Due to the lessons left by the series and the moments of pure comedy, the streaming platform decided to renew it for a fourth season. Its release date is still unknown.

Eiffel

While sex education became his small-screen hit, he also got his chance to shine in the movies. Before joining Barbie and work together with margot robbie, Emma Mckey was part of the movie Eiffel.

Having ended his collaboration with the Statue of Liberty, Gustave Eiffel is on top of the world. For this reason, the French government pressures him to design something amazing for the 1889 World’s Fair in Paris, but he is not interested.

This production stars Romain Duris, who puts himself in the shoes of Gustave; likewise, it delves into the fictional love between the main character and Adrienne Bourges, his childhood sweetheart, played by Mackey.

