Technology

All the promotions with which you can get Apple TV + for free

Photo of Zach Zach23 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

AppleTV+ It has fairly fixed prices that do not seem to change: 4.99 euros per month or 49.99 euros per year. And it does not matter if you are alone or have an iCloud account with your family, the price does not change if you share the service and Apple even encourages you to do so.

Debates on whether it is the right price or not apart, Apple also offers you ways to watch Apple TV+ for free for a limited time. How? Well, through various promotions or as part of other subscriptions. Let’s see them in a list.

Seven, ten days or even a free month

First, you can use Apple TV+ for free for seven days when you subscribe to the monthly service plan. Yes, it means activating the subscription and therefore remembering to unsubscribe when the free period is over, but it’s something.

If you otherwise subscribe to Apple One, you have one month free trial both Apple TV + and the rest of the services attached to this package. Again, if you don’t want to pay you must unsubscribe before that month ends.

Do you want more? Is there a way to get free Apple TV+ for three months, although perhaps we should say “free” in quotes. You have it if you buy an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac. You only need to configure that new device with your Apple ID and those three months will be activated by themselves if you activate the subscription as in the previous two cases.

Also keep in mind that in all these cases the promotion is activated only the first time: you cannot repeat any of those trial periods no matter how many new devices you buy. You have all the conditions in the Promotions section of the Apple website.

How much does Apple TV + cost depending on the plan we contract: all the options (with their price) available

Externally you also have a promotion to be able to activate three more months free of Apple TV + if you have a PlayStation 4 or a PlayStation 5 (before there were six, but they have dropped to half). You just need to download the official Apple TV + application on the consoles and identify yourself with your Apple ID. But beware: this is only valid for new subscribers. Not valid if you’ve already had Apple TV+ in the past.

Depending on the model, you can also activate three months of Apple TV+ with some LG TVs. Again, it works if you download the service’s official app from the TV’s app store and sign in with your Apple ID.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach23 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

This is what happens if you don’t update to the latest version of iOS on your iPhone

12 mins ago

iPhone 12 or 13 Pro Max? Premiere iPhone 5G at its lowest price

35 mins ago

This is how Google can spy on you, but you can avoid it

46 mins ago

How much data does Netflix consume on mobile and how to control it

58 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button