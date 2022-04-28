All the promotions with which you can get Apple TV + for free

AppleTV+ It has fairly fixed prices that do not seem to change: 4.99 euros per month or 49.99 euros per year. And it does not matter if you are alone or have an iCloud account with your family, the price does not change if you share the service and Apple even encourages you to do so.

Debates on whether it is the right price or not apart, Apple also offers you ways to watch Apple TV+ for free for a limited time. How? Well, through various promotions or as part of other subscriptions. Let’s see them in a list.

Seven, ten days or even a free month

First, you can use Apple TV+ for free for seven days when you subscribe to the monthly service plan. Yes, it means activating the subscription and therefore remembering to unsubscribe when the free period is over, but it’s something.

If you otherwise subscribe to Apple One, you have one month free trial both Apple TV + and the rest of the services attached to this package. Again, if you don’t want to pay you must unsubscribe before that month ends.

Do you want more? Is there a way to get free Apple TV+ for three months, although perhaps we should say “free” in quotes. You have it if you buy an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac. You only need to configure that new device with your Apple ID and those three months will be activated by themselves if you activate the subscription as in the previous two cases.

Also keep in mind that in all these cases the promotion is activated only the first time: you cannot repeat any of those trial periods no matter how many new devices you buy. You have all the conditions in the Promotions section of the Apple website.

Externally you also have a promotion to be able to activate three more months free of Apple TV + if you have a PlayStation 4 or a PlayStation 5 (before there were six, but they have dropped to half). You just need to download the official Apple TV + application on the consoles and identify yourself with your Apple ID. But beware: this is only valid for new subscribers. Not valid if you’ve already had Apple TV+ in the past.

Depending on the model, you can also activate three months of Apple TV+ with some LG TVs. Again, it works if you download the service’s official app from the TV’s app store and sign in with your Apple ID.