all the prophecies that have come true

The Simpsons turned out to be an incredible tool of prophecy. Here are all the times the animated series has predicted the future.

Among the most loved and followed animated series around the world there is The Simpsons. The show that sees his protagonists of yellow color has managed to conquer entire generations all over the world. For over 30 the episodes have continued to entertain audiences with their satire, irony and bizarre adventures.

It’s amazing how the writers of the show disguised themselves as Nostradamus and have predicted the future. We see all the times the animated TV series gave prophecies.

The Simpsons Prophecies: Political and Historical Events

During its 32 seasons, the Simpsons family has predicted events that will then occur in the future. Some assumptions were also incredibly accurate. Among the prophecies we have Tom Hanks comforting Americans disappointed in the political situation, which then came true.

Among the events to remember we have Homer writing on a blackboard the mathematical equation of the discovery of “Particle of God”. This was discovered in 2012 by CERN physicists, but the series had aired the episode fourteen years earlier.

In 2000, the creators of the series depicted Lisa wearing a gray top, a purple jacket, and what appeared to be a pearl necklace and earrings. Kamala Harris she arrived at the Capitol with an almost identical appearance.

The only difference is that Lisa would have been the first female president to take over Donald Trump. And yes, the writers also predicted the Trump presidency a full sixteen years before his arrival at the White House. In 2008, as Homer was voting for Obama, the voting machine was faulty so much so that he changed his name to Mitt Romney. Event that then occurred in Pennsylvania four years later.

Then they had foreseen it horse meat scandal in 1994. This happened nine years later following investigations by the Irish food safety authorities. And they had also announced the Ebola virus.

The Prophecies of The Simpsons: Social and Cultural Events