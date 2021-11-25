all the quotes from the Zerocalcare series

Tear off along the edges, the animated series of Zerocalcare, to date the most seen ever in Italy, has laid us down well, delivering the blow with precision: poignant and surgical, it nails us to our responsibilities in the face of an existence that above all we Millennials (but it really applies to everyone) we longed for guaranteed and great, and that instead we are called to invent ourselves every day, floating like “blades of grass” you forget to be insignificant (and thank goodness we are).

Although articulated in six episodes of short duration, its density not only emotional, but also narrative, is remarkable. For those of you who are already on the second or third rewatch then we recommend playing to find the hidden detail: we will help you by setting up a reasoned compilation of the most surprising references.

Tear off along the edges: all the quotes we found when watching the Zerocalcare series on Netflix

Written on the walls, Shinji Ikari and the antagonist of the Yogi bear

The writing that opens the series – “It is useless to live outside if you die insideor” arrives ten seconds from the start – punctually picks up what stands out, for twenty-five meters, on the wall of the Rebibbia prison complex, an area where he has always lived Michele Rech, aka Zerocalcare.

The posters stuck in the subway of Mammolo Bridgeinstead, they parody two Blockbusters (Shrek And Pearl Harbor) and a cult series (Sex and the City) that belong to the collective imagination.

It’s not even finished the first minute that Michele Rech, catapulting Zerocalcare to a party of Roma supporters mistaken for the event that celebrates the DVD release of Evangelion, brings up Shinji Ikari, the most sensitive (and whiny) of the anime characters.

The forest agent who a few days before the aforementioned party, in Genoa, had given him “two pizzoni” appears on the scene with the face of Ranger Smith, L’antagonist of the yogi bear.

Tear off along the edges – Netflics films according to Zerocalcare

Also in the first episode of Tear off along the edges, Zerocalcare arrives late at night without being able to decide which film to watch.

Among the films and series that appear in the home of ‘Netflics’ – easily decoded distortion – it is possible to recognize the following titles: Bright (Light); Fast and furious (Glorious and furious); Star Trek (Stà ar trec); War (A guera); Hill house; The Crown (The Corona); Dark (You never understand shit); The chess queen (The queen of sticazzi); Skam (Kids who fall in love); Bridget Jones’s Baby (Brigida Gions is pregnant); I want to eat your pancreas (Me te magno ‘a spleen – Love and cannibalism); Me before you (Me before you); 300 (Semo spartaniii); The shark (You great); Back to the Future (How he fell in love with your mother in the past).

Omnipresent punk music (for which Zero has a real cult)

When, shortly after, Zerocalcare meets Alice for the first time, we are inside the social center La Strada della Garbatella: on stage the notes of Free, one of the most popular songs of the Klaxon, a Roman punk group active since 1979.

The note passion for punk by Zerocalcare is also confirmed by the presence of three posters on the wall above the sofa of his adult home (they can be seen around the tenth minute, always the first episode): a poster of an event held at Spazio Boario with concerts by the British Angelic Upstarts, of the French Brigada Flores Magon and Italians Duap; the poster of a concert at the Locanda Atlantide always gods Brigada Flores Magon; a poster of Angry Kids Unite, miscellaneous album released in 1991 for the US label Peer Pressure Production.

To the hardcore group Death Before Dishonor the tattoo seems to be inspired by that we see printed on Zerocalcare’s face in episode 2 of Tear off along the edges.

When Zerocalcare and Alice go together for the first time in a record store, the choice of purchase falls on Plastic Surgery Disasters of the Dead Kennedys, American punk group. Alice goes back to walk in front of the record shop in episode 5 (about twenty seconds from the first minute): displayed in the window, it is possible to recognize Dark Side of the Moon of the Pink Floyd And The Velvet Underground & Nico, of the Velvet Underground and Nico.

Shortly after, in the same episode, Sergeant Hartman of Full Metal Jacket, who sarcastically makes a joke abouthomosexuality in the US military, a reality that exists but cannot be talked about, exactly like the sentimental situations of Zero and Alice, who know everything about each other without however telling each other.

Tear off along the edges – All the posters at Zero, Sarah and Alice’s house

The posters that Zerocalcare keeps in his teenage room appear around the third minute of the first episode, and they are four: Master de pupi (reference to Master of puppets, Metallica record); London calls (it’s about London calling, disk of the Clash); Jurassic park, film by Steven Spielberg; Ce vojo believes, Roman translation of I want to believe, the poster at the desk of Fox Mulder from X-Files.

On the other hand, one of the posters in the room of Zerocalcare grown up is a reference to This is England (translated with This is England), film by Shane Meadows, whose name is Italianized in Gianni Prati. The other posters you see in Zerocalcare’s room are by Inglourious Basterds (translated as Inglorious Marauders) and of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (that becomes Rog Uan – A story of Guera between the stars).

In episode 4, we return to Zerocalcare’s house and, briefly, we see a poster of Star Wars V – The Empire Strikes Back (The empire hangs up and now I know cocks).

In episode 3 of Tear off along the edges, we find Sarah, Zero’s best friend, busy studying at her desk: behind her we recognize the poster of Tomboy from Céline Sciamma and a poster of the cover of In the Uterus, 1993 Nirvana album.

In episode 4, just before the stroke of the twelfth minute, in Zero’s living room we can see the poster de The hatred, reference to Hate, French film with Vincent Cassel: in episode 3 the same Zero had lent the lizard boy the DVD of another film that we can always trace back toKassovitz’s first work, What I hate – up to here we are fine, reprise of one of his most memorable quotes.

This is the story of a man who falls from a fifty-story building. As he falls from floor to floor, the guy repeats to himself to gain courage: “So far, so good. So far so good. So far so good. ” The problem is not the fall, but the landing.

In episode 5 of Tear off along the edges, in the scene of the missed kiss at Alice’s house, it is possible to glimpse two posters: one of Mommy, 2014 film by Xavier Dolan, and one of the sophisticated Bernard l’Hermite (written, however, without the ac), first short, dedicated to the hermit crab, by Jean Painlevé, a French director who, in his career, has mainly concentrated on making documentaries about animal behavior, studying aquatic fauna in particular.

The old are getting drug: the films according to Zerocalcare, from Lost in Translation to The Miserables

In episode 5 of Tear off along the edges Zerocalcare goes to the cinema alone and at the exit he runs into the mouse-girl whom years before he gave repetitions together with his ‘Siamese’ friend and who now finds himself a graduate and girlfriend: the encounter has a disruptive effect on him, throws him into crisis and pushes him to review the choices made (and not) up to that moment.

Outside the cinema, inside glass cases, you can recognize the posters of three different films: Lost in translation from Sofia Coppola (that becomes Famo to understand), Mektoub My Love from Abdellatif Kechiche (Escargot my love, a French film) And The Miserables from Ladj Ly (A soporific français drame).

Read also Zerocalcare: philosophy and characters of those who have learned to tear along the edges

In the same episode, Zero, along with Dry And Sarah, reaches Biella, the city where he is welcomed and hosted by the ‘old’, Alice’s parents. In the scene in which the boys are overwhelmed with words, the two elderly gentlemen are transformed into the drakes of Clockwork Orange, another cinephile reference of the series.

The wallpaper of the mobile phone and the celebratory cover

In the second episode Michele Rech appears on an election poster next to Zerocalcare: it is a remake of the cover of the Espresso dedicated to the cartoonist and entitled The last intellectual, a definition that, in the series, is transformed into The last pheasant. Another magazine, The sovereign ophthalmologist, in episode 4, puts Stefano Bannoni on the cover, which is none other than the Italian version of Steve Bannon, an exponent of the US far right.

In the background of Zerocalcare’s phone, shown in the second episode, a cartoon of de The scribbles of Maicol & Mirco that screams Who is happy is an accomplice.

Read also Why Tearing Along the Edges is the wistfully ironic cry of a generation