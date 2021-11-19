all the reasons for the (many) closures

Supermarkets are also not in a happy situation. Many may think it is Covid’s fault. The problem is that this is not the case, everything starts from further away.

The pandemic period has brought a lot of damage. The many are also included in this discourse supermarket closures. These have always taken up more space within our lives. Going to replace the small neighborhood shops. But, now, they are having a very difficult time.

Think, as reported by today.it, of the announcement made by Carrefour. The company spoke of 800 redundancies, all on a voluntary basis. In the press release, reference is made to both cost of labor but also al drop in turnover. Carrefour is just one example but, in the last period, there have been several cases. The covid it only partially accelerated a process that was already underway.

In short, between drop in consumption And Online shopping the situation of supermarkets has become increasingly difficult. Just think that from 2013 to 2020 more than 53 thousand shops closed their business. And this can’t just be the fault of the pandemic. Let’s analyze in detail the reasons for the profound crisis.

Why do supermarkets close? The reasons for the crisis

The advancement of new technologies has not been followed by everyone. Specifically, many supermarkets have struggled to virtually adapt. Furthermore, online operations do not guarantee high revenues. This is why the leap, for some, was a failure. The challenge of companies, as he explains The print, is that ofomnichannel. It would, therefore, be the way to connect the side physicist with that digital. All very complicated. The price increases did the rest.

With the pandemic, consumers have begun a hunt for profound savings. For this reason they not only stop at the trusted supermarket but can also shop at a shop near home. In short, as we can imagine, the course started before the covid.

The Italian mapping

One thing not to be underestimated are the many chains present in our territory. Which differentiates us from abroad, where the big chains have a portion of wider market. The mapping of the chains is provided by UniCredit’s Industry Book 2019.

To the northwest we find hyper And superstore, In the North East And Center supermarkets are exploited. To the South and on Islands especially in recent years, i discount. This makes it clear that nothing is really enough to put a company in difficulty. And, with the passage of time, those who do not adapt to the changes may disappear.