All the reasons why Unreal 5 is the fashion engine in video games

Over the years we have become accustomed to seeing the Unreal logo among the opening credits of some of our favorite video games. But what was initially just another tool when it came to shaping a game has now become a standard within the industry. And there are compelling reasons.

A couple of years ago I explained to you in 3DJuegos the reasons why Unreal Engine falls in love with so many video game developers. And it is a tremendously powerful tool, simple to use and it gives great results. practically at the moment. Any user can make a small demo, perfectly playable, in just a few hours following a couple of YouTube tutorials. That can be a very limited and humble job, but imagine what a study can do with the resources of Ninja Theory or The Coalition, who have Microsoft as their backing. The possibilities are so great and the promises made by its developer, Epic Games, so exciting, that as a player I feel like I am living a key moment and a turning point in terms of quality for the world of video games.

I wrote that text two years ago talking about Unreal 4, and Epic Games has been able to revolutionize herself with Unreal 5. Her first technical demo left us speechless. We have even seen how her qualities have turned Unreal into a new and very powerful tool for film production, from The Mandalorian or the series starring Obi-Wan Kenobi that will premiere next month on Disney +. Not even The Batman has resisted Unreal. And if it is a powerful and practical enough tool for Hollywood, where the important thing is to obtain the best results in the shortest possible time and at the lowest possible cost, how can it not be for video games, which are its natural environment?

In fact, more and more video game studios are using Unreal as their main graphics engine, even abandoning their own. CD Projekt has been one of the last to get on the Epic Games ship, something completely understandable if we also take into account the problems that the internal tools of the Poles have given in the development of Cyberpunk 2077. Crystal Dynamics has also done the same for ahead of the development of the next Tomb Raider. CD Projekt justifies the change by alluding to the need for a more stable environment, something completely logical, although there may also be some radical image change behind it at a corporate and technological level to regain favor with fans after the problems of Cyberpunk 2077. But they are not the only reasons…

The first reason to embrace Unreal 5 is technical. It is not only in stable engine. It is a stable engine that makes practically everything natively, in real time and with extraordinary visual results, as we have mentioned. It is true that for certain aspects, from the fluid dynamics to the AI ​​of the NPCs, the studios pull from other programs, but these are perfectly integrated into Unreal because their own developers take great care that this is the case. I’m not going to bore you with technical details about the benefits of Unreal 5, what if TSR, what if Lumen, what if Nanite. Neither “nanite nor nanite”, look at the results. The important thing is that a hobbyist in his house, with the free home version of this engine, can create an amazing first-person remake of Resident Evil 4 in a few days.

In short, the graphics are impressive. Unreal brings us closer than ever to realism in environments and characters. Obviously, all this is useless if behind there is no previous production and design work, a good idea and an interesting proposal. But I think it is clear that Unreal is a true “brown beast” when it comes to generating virtual worlds. And still, this is not the most important thing.

I think what results revolutionary for the industryand possibly it is something for which there is no precedent in it, is that Unreal is available to everyone. Anyone can download the free version and start tinkering. I’ve done. Using Unreal is tremendously easy. What does it translate into? In what there is a huge amount of people who knows how to work with this graphics engine. Which means studios can recruit developers who already have a training base in the main game development tool. No more having to teach the particularities of your own tool to your new workers. I only hope that this translates into more open doors for new professionals and not a cheaper jobs. In addition, all the problems that you may have with Unreal when carrying out your project can be transmitted to Epic itself, which will look for a solution that will later be shared so that other developers do not have to go through the same bad experience.

The Golden Age of Unreal has just begunThis does not mean that the creativity of the studies is limited, or that all the games that use Unreal are going to be be clone or generic. With the same tools there are those who carve a block of marble, and create Apollo and Daphne, and those who crush their thumb with the hammer at the first blow. I think one of the most obvious and valid parallels is Adobe’s, which has made its different image and video editing programs the standard in the industry. Yes, there are other programs, but almost everyone uses and knows the ones from Adobe. So much so that “photoshoping” has become a commonly used verb…

Will this end up leading to a monopoly? Well, there are laws to try to prevent it, but the important thing is that the competition has to get its act together. The player always wins there. The path marked by Epic Games is forcing, for example, that Unity also bet on a very similar business model and a photorealistic graphic meta. The novelties that are anticipated for its new version are as promising as they are spectacular. Despite this, it seems that the industry is opting for Unreal at the moment. During Epic’s last tape with users, in the recent State of Unreal 2022it was confirmed that there about 100 studies working with this graphics engine. And not all of them are small independent studios that take advantage of Unreal’s accessibility: Remedy, Gearbox, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, Focus Entertainment, Devolver, Remedy, CD Projekt RED, Codemasters, 2K… We’re talking about heavyweights.

Independent developers can also have a great ally in UnrealI do not want to forget the more modest proposals: independent developers They can also have a great ally in Unreal when it comes to creating smaller games. I think that Unreal provides enough facilities so that technical barriers are not a problem when launching a game. same for student paperswhich can start training while developing projects that can be quickly and easily distributed.

I personally believe that the Golden Age of Unreal has just begunbecause what was an interesting work tool has just become a key piece for the entire industry. A work space with incredible possibilities whose first big fruits we will begin to enjoy in the next few years, coinciding with the middle and end of the life cycle of the new Sony and Microsoft platforms, and the current PC cards and components (if the crisis of materials allows).