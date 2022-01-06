all the remedies to “detoxify”

Detoxifying our body is the first step towards total well-being that starts from purifying the liver in a completely natural way

At the base of our well-being there is a healthy body (as well as a mind). In these days between dinners and lunches of the Christmas holidays many of us will have exaggerated at the table between succulent dishes and a glass of wine or sparkling wine too much. It was not only the waistline that was affected but also the liver who had to work harder than usual.

In fact, this organ is like a purifier that retains toxins and waste inside and detoxifies the body in a completely natural and automatic way. It then filters the blood, cleaning it, generates a substance called bile which is useful for digesting fats, breaks down hormones and retains vitamins.

The liver is therefore more than essential within our body and understanding how to purify it is very important. This detoxifier very valuable can be damaged and lead to diseases such as cirrhosis of the liver.

The latter can be caused either by the abuse of alcoholic substances or by foods such as raw shellfish or poisoned mushrooms or by drugs, chronic malnutrition or chronic Hepatitis B.

Foods that naturally cleanse the liver

To purify our liver we need to start taking care of ourselves with a healthy and correct diet. We could drastically reduce ready-made foods and so-called “junk” foods eaten in a hurry, which have the effect of filling us up at the moment, but then make us even hungrier.

Among harmful foods for the liver there are hydrogenated oils, meat and refined sugars. So let’s talk about margarine, french fries, all kinds of snacks with cream, ready-made dishes and baked goods, just to name a few.

Foods that promote proper liver purification it is mainly raw vegetables. It is advisable to prepare centrifuged or juices of these precious allies, since according to experts it is not possible to take all the quantity of raw vegetables necessary to purify a damaged organ.

Among other useful foods we also find those rich in potassium such as strawberries, sweet potatoes, tomato salsa, beets, beans, spinach, and bananas. Another ally is the coffee. In fact, this drink helps the liver because it increases the production of bile and glutathione, which helps eliminate toxins.

Finally, if you do not want to give up meat, you can consume the bovine liver rich in vitamins A and B, iron, zinc and folic acid. A truly nutrient-rich food. After all, the only way to detoxify naturally is to take care of our body with a correct and balanced diet. (Federica Massari)