All the Resident Evil movies, ranked from worst to best

The Resident Evil horror video game saga is one of the most successful in expanding to the world of cinema. Currently there seven American live-action Resident Evil moviesand four Japanese animated films… and the Netflix series just came out, which has divided fans and critics.

Although talking about Resident Evil in the movies is talking about two people: Paul W.S. Anderson, the screenwriter and director of the saga’s film series, trained between 2002 and 2016; Y Jovovich mileleading actress in all the movies, playing Alice, a character created just for the movies.

The Resident Evil films form one of the most profitable film franchises in history, despite the fact that the critical reception of all of them has been… dire.

VIDEO Featurette of Resident Evil, the Netflix series shows some of its easter eggs.

Later, a more faithful adaptation was sought with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the 2021 reboot. And now we have the new Netflix series… and none seem to be to the liking of the fanssomething that has caused a curious nostalgic awakening of the Alice saga.

Were the Resident Evil movies with Milla Jovovich better than the current adaptations? We remember all the installments of Resident Evil, ordered from worst to best.

Resident Evil Afterlife (2010)

The fourth installment of the saga did spectacularly well at the box office (the second highest grossing of the saga), perhaps also because it came out at the height of 3D cinema. The equator of the saga no longer fooled anyone, and it was totally detached from video games in its plotdespite including some elements of Resident Evil 5.

Resident Evil Afterlife traded the deserts for the ice of Alaska and is notable for its opening scene where Alice uses her clones to storm Umbrella… but for the rest of the movie Alice loses her powers.

Wesker becomes the main villain and debuts Chris Redfieldwith the face of the popular Wentworth Miller (Prison Break, Legends of Tomorrow).

Resident Evil Revenge (2012)

The penultimate film of the saga tried to mold the entire saga into a single continuity, inventing that the Red Queenthe AI ​​from the first movie, was the ultimate villain and was behind all of Umbrella’s actions.

As if it were the climax of the saga, Resident Evil Revenge brought back the characters Michelle Rodriguez and Colin Salmon, from the first film (now they are clones) and introduced characters like Leon S Kennedy, Ada Wong and Barry Burtonas well as bringing back Jill Valentine… but getting the Redfields out of the way.

The saga was still a popular guilty pleasure, but I already sinned routinely. The action, bigger than ever, was completely uninteresting, the camera tricks were uninteresting, and the story was meaningless (the final fight is in Wesker’s office, which turns out to be the Oval Office of the White House).

Resident Evil Apocalypse (2004)

The sequel certified that this is, above all, an action saga before a horror game. Linking directly with the cliffhanger of the previous sequel, something that would be repeated throughout the series, Resident Evil Apocalypse offers many more attractions for fans of the games, including Jill Valentine (Sienna Guillory) and Carlos Olivera (Oded Fehr).

Unfortunately, despite the fact that the action takes all of Raccoon City and even introduces Nemesis from Resident Evil 3 (with a rather strange twist in his final fight when he… changes sides), Resident Evil Apocalypse is worse than the first: the bigger the action scenes… the less the real interest and tension.

Resident Evil Extinction (2007)

From the third installment, Resident Evil Extinction, the film saga took on a life of its own, with one of the most radical changes with the saga: the t-virus has ravaged the worldwhich remains deserted, as in Mad Max, something that never happens in video games.

The references to the games remain anecdotal (the introduction of Claire Redfield, Wesker as the main villain, the use of healing herbs), but always secondary because the star is Alice, who now has superpowers (she can kill a guard just by looking at him ).

It is also devoted to an original villain, the Doctor Alexander Isaacs played by Iain Glen (later known by Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones) who would return as a ringleader in The Final Chapter. Not that it matters much, since these movies seem to be written on the fly, no matter what their contradictions.

Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City had everything to restore the dignity of the series, being very faithfully based on the first two games (the mansion and the Raccoon City police station) and featuring more convincing versions of Claire and Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Wesker, Birkin, and Leon S. Kennedy.

Unfortunately, what had a very good idea on paper turned out to be a slow film, completely lacking in emotion, scares and emotion, and totally incapable of being entertaining other than as a parade of references for fans.

Resident Evil (2002)

Although many fans prefer the non-stop action of the sequels, we have to give the first film in the series the award of being “the best” along with the series, tied with the last, perhaps for laying the foundation and being the first profitable video game adaptation.

Resident Evil is a product of its time, and that staging, with its hectic set-up and Marilyn Manson music, was something very new. Let’s not fool ourselves, it was already repudiated then, but today it would be impossible to see something like that… and that gives it a plus of nostalgia.

Also, unlike the sequels, it is a much more contained film, quite claustrophobic always taking place in cramped labs and tunnels, where zombies pose a real threat when you don’t have superpowers and Alice struggles to regain her memory (not so much the lickers, with ridiculous CGI).

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. start subscription

Resident Evil The Final Chapter (2017)

VIDEO Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – Trailer 2 in HD

Against all odds, The Final Chapter had the best reviews of the entire saga (without being wonderful either), by offering the most solvent show of the entire saga, with special effects that, for once, were very careful, and the return of the villain by iain glenfinally trying to bring closure to such a chaotic saga.

And the truth is that, if we ignore the usual contradictions of the saga, The Final Chapter is a satisfactory ending for Alice, with great action scenes, especially in a very powerful beginning, which pretty much ignores the events of the 2010 and 2012 installments and it’s closer to the third aesthetically (it came out in a post-Mad Max Fury Road world).

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter was also the most successful installment in the series, coinciding in time with the release of the acclaimed Resident Evil VII (a return to the origins of survival horror).

After how divisive the Netflix series is being with Wesker’s daughters and what meh which turned out the movie of 2021, some fans are claiming the saga of Alice with Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson. Did you like the old Resident Evil movies better? Do you prefer them to the current ones?