All the rights of those with hallux valgus. Hallux valgus is a pathology very widespread in Italy. Especially the womencan occur at any age, but the most affected group is tbetween 40 and 60 years. (Find out the latest news on bonuses, Rem, Rdc and single check. Read all the news on Invalidity and Law 104 on Telegram. Receive the latest updates on bonuses, work and personal finance on your mobile every day: join the WhatsApp group, in the group Telegram and in the Facebook group. Write all your questions on Instagram. Watch the free video guides on bonuses on the Youtube channel. To continue reading the article on your mobile, tap on «Keep reading»After the image below).

Receive all the up-to-date news on bonuses and work and be informed about the rights of disabled people and Law 104

Hallux valgus is one foot deformity which is often accompanied by constant pain and causes obvious disability in its most serious forms.

All the rights of those with hallux valgus: symptoms

There symptomatology hallux valgus is this:

Pain around the big toe

Swelling and / or redness around the big toe

Burning sensation

Thickening of the skin at the base of the big toe and / or under the foot

Deviation of the big toe with crossing of the big toe with the second toe

Difficulty wearing shoes

Restriction in movement and / or walking (gait).

Those who suffer from hallux valgus often have pproblems in the knee, hip and spine.

The latest news on civil invalidity and law 104, bonuses and concessions

Add yourself to the Telegram group of news on disability and Law 104 or to the WhatsApp group and enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook.

All the rights of those with hallux valgus: consequences

The consequences of untreated hallux valgus can make painful symptoms worse and cause others important problems (not least osteoarthritis). Bad foot support causes postural imbalances which trigger problems in many joints.

Receive the illustrated guide with all concessions for civil invalidity

Let’s face it immediately: the hallux valgus does not give the right to recognition of civil invalidity, but the consequences of which we have mentioned yes. So this pathology can still lead to a civil disability.

All the rights of those with hallux valgus: ability to work

In practice, even if hallux valgus is not present among the pathologies included in the INPS tables for civil disability, in certain cases it is possible to find a consistent reduction in working capacity. Which can be determined in two ways:

locally: therefore limited to the foot, with joint degeneration that causes deformity and dislocation of the fingers and constant pain in the metatarsus;

therefore limited to the foot, with joint degeneration that causes deformity and dislocation of the fingers and constant pain in the metatarsus; posturally: that is, it causes a tendency to knee valgus with pain in the patella, an increasingly chronic stiffness of the hips and an accentuation of the lumbar curve with consequent chronic sciatica pain.

It is obvious that these pathologies, caused by hallux valgus, can and greatly reduce walking of the patient.

List of concessions provided on the basis of the percentage of civil disability recognized

All the rights of those with hallux valgus: origin

Most often the hallux valgus is of genetic origin (it manifests itself already at birth). In other cases it is caused by the type of shoes you are wearing (high heels and tight toe).

The definitive solution to solve this pathology is surgery. It is not a complicated operation, but the convalescence is rather long.

You can go back to work after a few weeks for a desk activity. If the employee is engaged in heavy work the absence can last for a few months.

All the rights of those with hallux valgus: what they are

But what are the rights for those suffering from hallux valgus?

Certainly the patient has right to absences to undergo specialist medical examinations (they are compensated only if provided for by the national employment contract).

You can have (generally):

paid leave but only if the employee presents medical documentation that ascertains the need for health services during working hours;

but only if the employee presents medical documentation that ascertains the need for health services during working hours; deduction of absences : which is subtracted from the hours of paid leave required by law;

: which is subtracted from the hours of paid leave required by law; unpaid leave.

If a bunion sufferer has pain or difficulty walking, he or she is entitled, if the doctor believes, a a few days of rest.

All the rights of those with hallux valgus: disease

In this case it will be the doctor who will transmit the illness certificate. Immediately afterwards, it provides the worker with the protocol number of the certificate.

The employee in turn must immediately notify the company of his absence and then forward the protocol number of the medical certificate to the employer.

These absences are obviously sick leave. Which consequently means that the worker will have to be on call for one possible tax visit.

Here are the favorite articles by users on civil disability and Law 104: