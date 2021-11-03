all the rules for the mountains or travel abroad

The possible extension of the state of emergency could arrive until March and who this year dreams of spending the Christmas holidays abroad risks having to deal with new restrictions. Yes, because the state of emergency involves the possibility of limiting the tourism from Italy to countries with a high pandemic risk. Not only. With the state of emergency, the government can also set limits for citizens of other countries who want to come to Italy to spend their holidays.

In short, the lists of the Farnesina and the Ministry of Health with the countries considered safe and those that instead require special attention to keep infections from Covid in all likelihood they will continue to lay down the law for a while and this will inevitably also impact on Christmas departures (and arrivals). Parallel to the extension of the Green pass (until June). The health document only partially affects hotels, where it is not required to stay overnight but becomes necessary for example for dinner or lunch if the structure provides for the possibility of receiving external guests inside.

THE MOUNTAIN

The situation is different with regard to snow tourism, which today has to deal with the obligation of a Green pass to access the ski lifts: if the green certificate continues to live even in 2022 then those without a pass could give up going to mountain holiday for Epiphany. After all, the government’s idea is precisely to leverage the Italians’ hunger for vacation: by extending the state of emergency and the duration of the mandatory Green pass, those who have so far preferred to take only the path of tampons could give up and decide to get vaccinated.

According to what was declared by the Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa, it is necessary to reach a quota of vaccinated people equal to 90 percent of the population before we can begin to mitigate the main anti-Covid measures. Currently about 83 percent of the resident population has completed the vaccination course, while 86 percent have received at least one dose. There is therefore still a long way to go. Today, among the countries for which there are no restrictions on both inbound and outbound travel there are for example Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Holland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

As for those arriving or returning from List D countries, which in addition to the United States and the United Kingdom hosts Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan and Israel among others, there is no obligation of five-day fiduciary isolation for those who shows the negative result of a molecular or antigenic swab carried out in the previous 72 hours and the vaccination certificate. The rule does not apply to children under the age of 6 entering Italy: the latter are exempt from fiduciary isolation if the accompanying parent with whom they travel is in possession of a Green pass. For the countries mentioned in list E, i.e. the states and territories not expressly indicated in the other lists developed by the Farnesina and the Ministry of Health, inbound and outbound movements are authorized only for certain reasons, excluding that of tourism.

THE STOP

In the meantime, the wait is growing for the stop to the extraordinary restrictions on travel to the United States in force since the beginning of 2020. From next Monday, those who have completed the vaccination cycle will be able to return to the United States for tourism. However, only Green passes obtained with vaccines approved or authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization will be considered valid. In addition, all travelers must have tested negative in a Covid test carried out within three days of departure. Children under 18 are exempt from the vaccination obligation for travel to the States. However, children between the ages of 2 and 17 will have to submit a negative Covid test carried out before departure.