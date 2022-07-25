All the series and movies of phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel MCU — Knowledgeable.com

Marvel Studios was present at Comic-Con in San Diego this weekend, where the company’s producer and president, Kevin Feige, shared all the news that will come in phase 5 and 6 of the superhero company. It was already known that on August 17 of this year it will arrive at Disney Plus the Serie “She-Hulk” and on November 11 the new movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in theaters, with which both productions will close Phase 4. But, the following are all the series and movies of phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel MCU.

In total, Marvel’s “Phase 5” will feature six films and six television series. “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (2023)”, “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” (2023), “The Marvels” (2023), “Blade” (2023), “Captain America : New World Order” (2024) and “Thunderbolts” (2024), the latter about an unknown group of villains pretending to be superheroes.

During the wait between releases, fans will be able to continue enjoying the saga on the Disney Plus platform, which will premiere half a dozen fictions: “Secret Invasion”, “Echo”, the second season of “Loki”, “Ironheart”, “Agatha ” and “Daredevil: Born Again”.

For its part, the successful saga of Avengers returns with 2 new films. But the studio’s plans do not end there and Feige took advantage of the presentation to reveal that they have already designed “Phase 6” of their saga, which will start with the return of “The Fantastic Four” to the cinema.

Although the great news of this new stage is that after signing one of the highest-grossing films in history “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), only surpassed by “Avatar”, the “Avengers” and Marvel will return in 2025 with two new films “The Kang Dynasty” and “Secret Wars”, the latter as the final touch of its complex universe.

PHASE 5

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Phase 5 launches with the introduction of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who meets Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in the Quantum Realm after Scott is mysteriously sucked in there along with his daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). In the projected images Bill Murray has a cameo as an old acquaintance of Janet's within the Quantum Realm. Also, director Peyton Reed confirmed that another great Marvel villain like MODOK would make a cameo appearance in this film.

“Secret Invasion”

Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) was on hand to preview this dark and gritty political thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, alongside Ben Mendelsohn (Skrull Talos), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes), and Martin Freeman. (Everett K. Ross). Joining them are Kingsley Ben-Adir (seen multiplying into several identical forms in a confrontation with Fury), Olivia Colman (seen telling Fury that he’s past the best of him), and Emilia Clarke (seen brandishing a gun). The general mood is one of paranoia and apprehension, which contributes to a larger anti-heroic thread that seems to run through Phase 5.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

An emotional James Gunn and his equally emotional cast, including Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, presented the first look at the latest Guardians movie, which hinted at revealing how Rocket became turned into a smart walking raccoon. Chukwudi Iwuji (formerly a member of DC's "Peacemaker") plays the High Evolutionary and introduced himself in the character of Hall H (implying that he played a role in Rocket's transformation).

“Threw out”

Series that turns the antagonist of “Hawk’s Eye”, Maya López (Alaqua Cox) in her own solo story. Sydney Freeland (“Reservation Dogs”, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”) and Catriona McKenzie (“The Walking Dead”, “Shining Vale”) direct the new fiction for Disney Plus.

“Loki” Season 2

The Disney Plus series that introduced the multiverse to the MCU is currently filming and will premiere next summer. There was no mention of this critically-adored series, but images from the set have been fluttering around the internet lately.

“Blade”

While Kevin Feige didn't make any casting announcements, he did confirm the Marvel Comics vampire franchise reboot with Mahershala Ali, first announced in 2019 in Hall H, will be Marvel's final feature for 2023 and will begin filming in October. Bassam Tariq ("Mogul Mowgli") is directing "Blade".

“Iron heart”

Following her introduction to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) will star in her own Disney+ series. Chinaka Hodge (“Amazing Stories,” “Snowpiercer”) is the head writer, and Sam Bailey (“Dear White People”) and Angela Barnes (“Blindspotting”) are directing “Ironheart.”

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Originally titled “Agatha: House of Harkness,” this spinoff of Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness-focused “WandaVision” will be Marvel’s final Disney Plus series in 2023. “WandaVision” lead writer Jac Schaeffer will write and will executive produce the new Disney Plus show.

“Daredevil: Born Again”

Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock is fully incorporated into Marvel Studios. Order of 18 episodes for its first season. Cox’s Murdock first reappeared in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and his nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) appeared as the big villain in “Hawkeye.” Both characters will appear in “Echo,” and it looks like Daredevil will appear in “She-Hulk” as well, before returning for the main event of this series.

“Captain America: New World Order”

It has been known since the conclusion of the Disney Plus series "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will return in his own movie as Captain America. In Hall H, Feige announced the surprising title and a release date that gives the film the top spot for Marvel's 2024 movie slate.

“Thunderbolts”

Phase 5 ends with Marvel’s answer to DC’s Suicide Squad: a team-up movie about a group of MCU anti-heroes. Feige said he’d talk about the casting another day, but there are already plenty of candidates, including Fontaine’s Valentina Allegra (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Abomination (Tim Roth), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

PHASE 6

“Fantastic Four”

While "Spider-Man: No Way Home" filmmaker Jon Watts recently stepped down from directing "Fantastic Four," Marvel Studios is continuing to bring the original Stan Lee/Jack Kirby Marvel comic book series into the MCU. The Fantastic Four and main villain Victor Von Doom play a pivotal role in the comic book inspiration for the latest film in the Multiverse Saga.

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”

Similar to "Avengers: Infinity War," which set up "Avengers: Endgame," Feige made it clear that Phase 6 of the MCU, and the Multiverse Saga, will conclude with two "Avengers" movies. Given the title, it's safe to assume that Majors' Kang The Conqueror is the Thanos (or maybe a Thanos) of the Multiverse saga.

“Avengers: Secret Wars”

After many wondered where exactly the MCU was headed, Feige took the time in Hall H to finally say: here. “Secret Wars” points to a 2015 Marvel comic book crossover miniseries that involves a foray between the main Marvel universe (Earth-616) and the Ultimate Marvel universe (Earth-1610) leading to the destruction of both. In his wake, many variants of Marvel characters find themselves living on a post-apocalyptic planet called Battleworld.

It’s unclear, and will be for some time, how much Marvel Studios will take from 2015’s “Secret Wars,” or the mid-1980s “Secret Wars” miniseries that inspired it. But perhaps the most important detail is what happened next, when Marvel Comics effectively rebooted itself, releasing new and different versions of many of its most beloved titles, like some of the 616 characters.

The release dates of the Saga of the Multiverse

PHASE 4

• She-Hulk: Hulka Lawyer (Series) – August 17, 2022.

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Movie) – November 11, 2022.

PHASE 5

• Ant-Man: Quantumania – (Movie) February 18, 2023.

• Secret Invasion – (Series) Spring 2023.

• Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – (Movie) May 5, 2023.

• Echo – (Series) Summer 2023.

• Loki Season 2 – (Series) Summer 2023.

• The Marvels – (Movie) July 28, 2023.

• Blade – (Movie) November 3, 2023.

• Ironheart – (Series) Fall 2023.

• Agatha: Coven of Chaos – (Series) Winter 2023.

• Daredevil: Born Again – (Series) Spring 2024.

• Captain America: New World Order – (Movie) May 3, 2024.

• Thunderbolts – (Movie) July 26, 2024.

PHASE 6

• Fantastic Four – (Movie) November 8, 2024

• Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Movie) – May 5, 2025

• Avengers: Secret Wars (Movie) – November 8, 2025