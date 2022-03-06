All the series and movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will be released in 2022

Related news

Marvel superheroes and superheroines will also have a reserved place in the 2022 calendar. After knowing the great productions that we will see this year of the franchise starwarsit is time to review what they will be the upcoming series and movies that will continue to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe in movie theaters and the Disney+ streaming platform.

The epic stories created by Stan Lee will continue to give us something to talk about in the coming months and the agenda will be filled with many premieres, among which series such as moon knightstarring Oscar Isaac, or Ms Marveland movies like Thor: Love and Thunder or the return of Doctor Strange on the multiverse of madness.

Fans will be able to enjoy up to twelve new titles this year. From SERIES & MÁS we have compiled all the series and movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will be released and we will be able to see throughout 2022.

‘Moon Knight’



‘Moon Knight’ | Trailer | Disney+



Tracing a different path and much darker than what we had seen so far in Marvel, the series moon knight follows in the footsteps of Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a kind young man who works as a clerk in a museum gift shop. Behind this facade of apparent stability, we soon discover that the protagonist suffers from memory loss, and that he keeps reliving memories from another life with no apparent connection, as well as being unable to distinguish dreams from wakefulness. Steven will end up discovering that he has a dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with the mercenary Marc Spector. Little by little, their enemies converge, forcing Steven to deal with his different identities as he delves into a mystery that is directly related to the gods of Egypt.

Release date: March 30th

‘Morbius’





Set in the Spider-Man timeline, this film directed by Daniel Espinosa follows in the footsteps of Doctor Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), a biochemist who suffers from a strange blood disease. By trying to heal and respond to his disorder, he ends up becoming infected and transforming into a kind of vampire. After the cure, Michael feels more alive than ever and acquires various gifts such as strength and speed, as well as an irresistible need to consume blood. Tragically turned into a flawed anti-hero, Doctor Morbius will have one last chance to redeem himself, but he still doesn’t know what the price will be.

Release date: April 1st

‘ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’



‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ | Trailer



The Marvel Cinematic Universe opens the doors to the multiverse and expands its boundaries like never before. This new film continues the story of Doctor Strange, who, with Aided by both old and new mystical allies, he will journey through the complex and dangerous alternate realities of the multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and produced by Kevin Feige, two veterans of Marvel stories.

Release date: May 6th

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.



This film directed by Taika Waititi will continue the story of the iconic superhero played by Chris Hemsworth and will be based on the comic series The Mighty Thor created by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman. The official synopsis has not yet been revealed, but considering the story told in the comics, it is possible that we will see Jane Foster again, who is seriously ill this time. The only possible way out of her will be to find Thor’s hammer, also known as mjolnir.

Release date: July 8

‘ Ms Marvel’

Kamala Khan will be Ms. Marvel and will have her own series.



This teen series follows in the footsteps of Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American girl who grew up in Jersey City. The young woman spends her days playing video games and writing fanfics, in addition to feeling a special affinity for superheroes, in particular by Captain Marvel. Kamala struggles to fit in at her house and at school, something that will seem easier when she realizes that she has superpowers.

Release date: Summer of 2022

Release date: October 7

‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther, in one of his most recent appearances.



This new Marvel movie places us after the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame. We will see Black Panther, who returns to a much changed Wakanda after the battle against Thanos’s Army in Avengers: Infinity War. More details about the plot are still unknown, but it has been confirmed that it will be directed by Ryan Coogler (Elvis Goes There, Space Jam 2) and would feature the original cast of the first installment, including Chadwick Boseman (Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War), Angela Bassett (American Horror Story: Apocalypse, 9-1-1) and Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed II: The Legend of Rocky).

Release date: November 11th

‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special’

‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special’.



Director James Gunn will meet the protagonists of the saga again, writing and directing what will be the last film in the franchise. However, before the premiere of the feature film in 2023, we will be able to see the characters in a 40-minute Christmas special.

Release date: end of 2022

‘Threw out’

Maya López will be the protagonist of ‘Echo’.



After his stellar appearance in the series Hawk Eye, Echo will have its own series. The first Latin superheroine will come to the small screen, where we will meet Maya López, an athlete who, despite being deaf, was also endowed with incredible visual reflexes and capable of copying her opponent’s movements.

Release date: Throughout 2022:

‘I am Groot’

The endearing character Groot will have his own animated series.



After the success achieved with the animated production What would happen if…?Marvel Studios prepares the animated series I Am Grootwhich will tell the story of the little tree we met in the movie saga Guardians of the Galaxy. Throughout a series of short chapters, the endearing character will live a thousand and one adventures together with other protagonists and new appearances.

Release date: throughout 2022

‘iron heart’

Ironheart, the direct heir to Iron Man.



Direct heir to Iron Man, iron heart will tell what were the origins of the superheroine, capable of building the most advanced armor since Iron Man. The protagonist will have to face her first villains alone, taking up the story and placing the events after what happened in Avengers: Endgame.

Release date: throughout 2022

‘Secret Invasion’

Samuel L. Jackson will repeat as Nick Fury in the series ‘Secret Invasion’.



Directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim, the series will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. After the events that occurred in Spider-Man: Far From Home, we discovered that the character continued to maintain a relationship with the Skrull, a race of alien reptilian humanoids that are capable of changing shape. Without knowing for sure when he is the real Nick Fury and when he is a Skrull, the series will focus on the arrival of these strange beings on Earth, telling how they have infiltrated us since they landed on our planet in the 90s. The great surprises of the series will be that we will see in it the star signing of Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones).

Release date: throughout 2022

‘She-Hulk’

She-Hulk in one of the Marvel comics.



Nicknamed She-Hulk or She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters has the same ability to transform as her cousin, Bruce Banner. When she loses her temper, her body radically changes in shape and size, becoming a massive being of awesome strength, speed, and stamina. The protagonist is able to retain her personality, but she can’t control her sudden changes. More details of the plot and the main cast of this series are still unknown, but the presence behind the cameras of Kat Coiro as director of the episodes has been confirmed.

Release date: throughout 2022

