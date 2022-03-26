All the series and movies of the Universe of ‘The Walking Dead’ that will be released in 2022 and 2023

Related news

After a long way, the protagonists of The Walking Dead they are about to know what their final destination will be. The ultimate denouement of AMC’s post-apocalyptic zombie series based on the comics by Robert Kirkman it’s getting closer, and the episodes of the second part of season number 11, which will be the last, are already being broadcast on FOX.

However, the undead still have many stories to star in, and the franchise has already thought about what their next moves will be after the end of the series. spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond and of the emotional and tremendous farewell that they are preparing for the protagonists of the mother series. The great franchise has also given us great stories and will continue to do so, so while we enjoy this second round with the latest episodes of the original series, we review what the next productions in the universe will be The Walking Dead which we will see sometime in 2022 and in 2023.

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ – Season 7 B (Part Two)



‘Fear The Walking Dead’ – Season 7 | Trailer | AMC

In full swing of popularity of the series during 2015, the first of its continuations was released: Fear the Walking Dead. It told the story of a dysfunctional family in Los Angeles and little by little it moved to the neighboring country, moving the narrative to Mexico. Throughout its episodes, the series shows the origin of the virus and how it spread around the world. The first part of the seventh season premiered last October 2021 and the next half will be available this year.

Release date: April 2022

‘Tales of the Walking Dead’

Rick Grimes in the final season of ‘The Walking Dead’.

FOX

Still without a confirmed release date, the filming of this anthology series will have a total of six episodes. Addressing the most veteran audience and fan of the saga, in each of the episodes an independent story will be told, where we will see unpublished stories of characters that we have already seen and we will also meet other new survivors of the apocalypse.

Release date: Summer of 2022

‘The Walking Dead’ – Season 12 C (part 3)



‘The Walking Dead’ | Season 11B | FOX



Continuing with the story where we left off, the series placed us in the heart of Alexandria, a cocommunity of people who will have to survive a lot of changes. In this last season, they have been absorbing those who came from the Kingdom and Hilltop, and it seems that resources are becoming scarcer. Throughout the final episodes, we will see them turn to the Commonwealth, which will be the only hope they have left to supply everyone. However, not everything will be as simple as it seems, and the tension between the protagonists will increase. The second half of the last season is being broadcast on AMC, and there is less and less to know the end of the original series, from which a whole horde of new stories was born.

Release date: end of 2022

Life with Carol and Daryl

Daryl and Carol will have their own spin-off after ‘The Walking Dead’ ends.

AMC

The only original cast members still on the show after 11 seasons will get their own spinoff. The best friends will continue to face the undead, in a series that still has no title and that will feature Angela Kang, the main person in charge of The Walking Dead since 2018, as showrunner.

Release date: throughout 2023

Rick’s trilogy

Andrew Lincoln’s last episode as Rick.

AMC

After being presumed dead at one point, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) returns to fiction to explore his future and to narrate what the return of other emblematic characters in the saga will be like, such as Heath (Corey Hawkins) and Jadis (Pollyana McIntosh). . He is also expected to follow a group called the Three Rings, a military force convinced that they are the future of humanity. The trilogy will not adapt any arcs from the comics of Robert Kirkmanpromising to be completely original stories, although the author will be very involved in these films, which began filming in the spring of 2021 and will hit theaters with Universal and AMC.

Release date: Throughout 2022 – 2023

‘Isle of the Dead’

Negan and Maggie will have their own ‘spin-off’.



Directed by Eli Jorné, who has already been a writer and co-executive producer of The Walking Dead for several seasons, the newly announced spinoff It will star Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Maggie and Negan, respectively. Both will reprise their roles from the main series, moving to New York City to tour a desolate Manhattan cut off from the mainland. The ruined city is full of undead, and those who have survived have managed to make the area their own world, in which anarchy, danger and terror reign.

Release date: throughout 2023

