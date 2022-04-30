Entertainment

All the series and movies that arrive on Amazon Prime Video in May

James
when talking about streaming platforms there are a lot of offers available in the market with varied options for all tastes. Amazon Prime Video It is one of those options that are very attractive with a catalog full of options, with original productions of series, movies, and documentaries.

The month of May is loaded with new releases for Amazon Prime Video Latin America. Among the most outstanding ones we can mention the new film by Nicolas Cage where the actor plays himself, called The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and that has Pedro Pascal in the cast. Another of the long-awaited releases is moon fallRoland Emmerich’s new action film starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Charlie Plummer and Donald Sutherland.

