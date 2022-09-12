All the series and movies that Marvel anticipated at the D23 Expo

The good news for the fans does not stop. After years being leaders in the creation of films and seriesthe MCU machinery will not stop any time soon, as various news has been announced for the projects to come in the coming years.

During the D23Expo, an event where news related to Disney is disclosed, and which is held every 2 years. In this case, the meeting was held in Anaheim, California. Next, we detail all the news released by the MCU.

Werewolf By Night

With the first official trailer for the Halloween special that will premiere on October 7 on Disney Plus, fans can anticipate that Marvel will not stay in its comfort zone and will try bets closer to horror and noir. Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnellydirected by Michael Giacchino.

Secret Invasion

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) returns to Earth to face the Skrulls, so far it can be anticipated with another of the closest projects. Even the trailer of him is now also available for his fans. Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Ben Mendelsohn and Don Cheadle will accompany the great Samuel in this miniseries that is expected in 2023.

The stars confirmed for the next projects

In addition to his participation in Secret Invasion, it was learned that it will be part of Armor Wars, another of the MCU series. However, the date of the same is not confirmed yet. Another of the stars confirmed for a project is that of Anthony Ramos for Iron heart, in the skin of Parker Robbins. Additionally, Dominique Thorne, Manny Montana, Shea Couleé, and Alden Ehrenreich will be part of this series planned for next year.

Ke Huy Quan will be a new Marvel star

Loki It also adds a new member to the cast. Ke Huy Quanone of the stars of the film Everything Everywhere All at Once will be part of the audiovisual world of Thor’s brother. It is expected to be available on the platform in mid-2023.

Finally, Fantastic Four will be directed by Matt Shakman, who had taken charge, with very good results, of WandaVision. Marvel trusted him for the acclaimed reboot of these superheroes, although the project is only expected to be ready for November 8, 2024.

