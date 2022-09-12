Entertainment

All the series and movies that Marvel anticipated at the D23 Expo

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

The good news for the fans does not stop. After years being leaders in the creation of films and seriesthe MCU machinery will not stop any time soon, as various news has been announced for the projects to come in the coming years.

During the D23Expo, an event where news related to Disney is disclosed, and which is held every 2 years. In this case, the meeting was held in Anaheim, California. Next, we detail all the news released by the MCU.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie reappears with her second adopted son: This is what Pax Thien looks like at 18

4 mins ago

Fervor for Elizabeth II in Scotland… from almost everyone | International

15 mins ago

Millennials, Generation Z and Baby Boomers: How to know which generation I belong to

26 mins ago

Genesis Rodríguez, the daughter of ‘El Puma’ almost took her own life

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button