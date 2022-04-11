All the series and movies that premiere this week on Netflix

Every week, streaming platforms add new content to their catalogs, offering a greater variety of content to their subscribers. In the case of Netflixthe on demand service prepares the arrival of new series, films and documentaries that can be enjoyed on Monday week April 11 to Sunday, April 17.

Among the proposals arriving this week are anatomy of a scandal, the British drama starring Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller. As well as the Spanish fiction of the time The heirs of the earthbased on the homonymous novel by Ildefonso Falcones, which features performances by Michelle Jenner, Yon González, Elena Rivera, Rodolfo Sancho and Pere Arquillué.

SERIES

Between fence and fence – April 12

Directed by and starring Catherine Tate, this comedy stars Laura Willis, director of a women’s prison and former event organiser, who documents the emotions, routines of inmates and staff at HMP Woldsley Prison, showcasing the prison system in all its comic brutality.

The mother-in-law who gave birth to you – April 13

Ever since the pandemic broke out, the nosy Isadir lives with her family and does everything she can to disrupt the lives of her clumsy son and daughter-in-law.

Anatomy of a Scandal – April 15

This psychological thriller explores the life of Sophie, the wife of an important politician and member of the British Parliament, whose life takes an unexpected turn when her husband is accused of a crime, which will put her professional and personal life in check. The series features performances by Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend and Michelle Dockery.

The Inheritors of the Earth – April 15

Based on the homonymous novel by Ildefonso Falcones, this historical fiction follows the story of Hugo Llor, a young man who seeks to fulfill his dream of becoming a craftsman shipbuilder. Although his life will not be easy, he will have the protection of the respected old man: Arnau Estanyo.

The Seven Lives of Léa – April 15

Young Léa is dead. After her remains are found, she Léa wakes up 7 times in the 90’s, in different bodies. Once there, she must solve the mystery of her death and try to avoid it.

May – April 15

A heartbroken mother uncovers the criminals responsible for her daughter’s tragic death and transforms from submissive to ruthless to get to the truth.

That smile of yours – April 15

After joining an all-male virtual sports team, a gamer puts her skills to the test and gives it her all for global glory.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6) – April 15

The hit series from The CW is back with a new season. Without Sara and with a conspiracy theory fanatic on the team, the Legends travel through time and space to save the world.

FILMS

The Wild Shrew – April 13

When a scientist returns home heartbroken, her scheming brother hires a handsome stranger to convince her to sell her land.

Amalgamation – April 13

Four dentists, three men and one woman, meet at a congress in the Riviera Maya. Two of them have an old relationship of friendship and rivalry; the other two are friends from past congresses. They are all running away from their own history of pain and spend a crazy weekend together on a tiny island in the Mexican Caribbean that will mark their lives forever.

Reckoning – April 13

A former mob hitman (Nicholas Cage) seeks revenge on the kingpins who brought about his wrongful imprisonment 22 years ago. The only thing that makes him reconsider executing his violent plans is the new relationship he has with his beloved son.

Choose or Die – April 15

A cash prize leads two friends to resurrect an ’80s video game and into a world where they must survive horrors of another level.

Man of God – April 15

Samuel gives up his religious upbringing to start living on his own terms, but his soul remains caught between the world and the faith he left behind.

Playing with fire – April 17

Headstrong firefighter Jake Carson and his buddies go to extinguish a forest fire, in which they rescue three brothers. The children are left in the care of the firefighters, who realize that it is harder to raise these savages than their own work. With the performances John Cena, John Leguizamo, Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Tyler Mane and Brianna Hildebrand.

DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS

Our Great National Parks (4/13/2022)

Narrated in English by former President Barack Obama, this docuseries focuses on some of the world’s most spectacular national parks.

