All the shades of brown to try this winter

From Hailey Bieber, returned to its brown origins after long years of strong bleaching, a Bella Hadid, which has instead denied since the beginning of her career her blond hair in favor of the dark chocolate color, more and more stars are choosing brown tones for your hair. Interviewed by the magazine V.ogue USTOstar colorist Jenna Perry, with a salon in the heart of New York City, has decreed that thewinter 21-22 will have brown as its protagonist mocha chocolate, a mix of coffee and dark chocolate. But what are the other brown tones to try this winter if you are tired of blond or red? Word to the expert.

Brunette, the trendiest brown shades this winter

According to Silvia Caparrotta, colorist and hairstylist of Mastromauro Hair & Beauty Milan, «after years of balayage and streaks in shades of blond, many brunettes are returning to the simplicity and beauty of dark and deep colors. Dark chocolate hair with a golden undertone, for example, they will help to brighten the hair, while maintaining the basic dark shade. Cool brown shades are on top of the most requested colors of the moment, perfect for those with fair complexions and green, gray or blue eyes (think of Marica Pellegrinelli). A very successful chromatic match is the one between the caramelized brown, therefore warm and vibrant, and the olive or Mediterranean complexion (one example above all: J-Lo). If you love the iridescent effect, ask your trusted hairdresser for the color melted brunette. It is a chocolate nuance, slightly lightened on the medium lengths, perfect for those with long, possibly wavy or curly hair. If you are endless, you want a femme fatale color experience the dark chocolate with coppery reflections, also in this case recommended on a medium-long cut for an effect of movement to the hair ».

In the gallery some star with wonderful hair in shades of brown. And color-saving products to be included in your hair routine.

