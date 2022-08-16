All the Spider-Man movies that are available on HBO Max

A few days ago he came to hbo max “Spider-Man: No Way Home”the new installment of the Marvel superhero that finds Peter Parker, desperate to recover his secret identity, opens the multiverse and allows us to see all the faces of the famous arachnid man.

This new delivery did not have one but three spider man thanks to the action of Dr. Strange to open another multiverse in which Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland come together to save the world once again.

With this new installment, hbo max became the official home of Spider-Man, the only superhero not found on Disney Plus. In addition to “Spider-Man: No way home”, on the platform you can see:

Spider-Man must fight the Green Goblin in this film that marks the history of the superhero

Tobey Maguire stars in this film that marked an era. William Dafoe as the Green Goblina Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Already James Franco In the role of harry osborn, accompany the protagonist in this film that tells the story of a young man who, after being given the ability to climb walls and produce spider webs. Following the death of his uncle, Peter vows to use his incredible crime-fighting abilities, becoming Spider-Man.

Spider-Man II

Alfred Molina becomes Dr. Octopus, Spider-Man’s worst enemy

This film marks the long-awaited return of Tobey as the superhero to tell how Peter Parker manages to balance his secret life and his public life, faced with the latent threat of the dr octopusinterpreted by alfred molinaa brilliant new villain who will put all of Spider-Man’s abilities to the test.

The amazing Spiderman

Andrew Garfield brings the hero to life in this film in which he is accompanied by Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield brings the hero to life in this film in which he accompanies him Emma Stone in the role of Gwen Stacy.

In this opportunity, Peter will have to face an old acquaintance of his late father, Dr. Curtis Connors or better known as Lizard.

