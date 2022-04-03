All the Spider-Man movies that come after the premiere of ‘Morbius’ | Film and TV

Morbius

spider man universe

premiered on March 31, and is the most recent addition to thefrom Sony, but there are plenty more Spider-Man movies coming to the big screen in both the Sony universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

These are all the Spider-Man movies coming up.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 1 and 2

In 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse It was one of the most acclaimed of the year and won the Oscar for Best Animated Film. The film will have a two-part sequel titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The first will arrive on October 7, 2022 and part 2 in 2023 (there is still no confirmed release date).

Kraven the Hunter

This character debuted in the comics in 1964 and a live action adaptation was recently confirmed, which will star Aaron Taylor Johnson. Its premiere is expected to be in 2023.

madam web

Cassandra Webb made her first appearance in comics in 1980. It was recently revealed that actress Dakota Johnson will play this character in the movies. Madame Web is a mutant with abilities like telepathy, astral projection, and clairvoyance, so she will be similar to Dr. Strange or Scarlet Witch. It doesn’t have a release date yet.

Venom 3

In 2018, the first installment of Venom was the one that opened the doors to other characters in the Spider-Man universe. In 2021 it arrived Venom: Carnage UnleashedBoth were box office successes. In December 2021 it was announced that Venom 3 is already underway, so we have a symbiote for a while.

Spider-Man 4

Although it was initially thought that Tom Holland would star in only 3 Spider-Man films, it was recently learned that the British will be part of a 4 installment. So far its release date is unknown.

Spider-Woman

In 2020, it was confirmed that Olivia Wilde would be in charge of directing a project for Sony based on a Marvel comic. The project is believed to be Spider-Woman, based on Jessica Drew’s character. So far there are not many details about it.

the sinister six