all the stages of a love story turned into deep friendship

Jennifer Aniston, born in 1969, actress and film producer, e Justin Theroux, born in 1971, actor, director and screenwriter, were one of the most talked about couples in the media and the object of interest of the major gossip magazines. In their 8 years of relationship, of which 2 and a half years of marriage, they have been at the center of rumors, with hypotheses of marriage and pregnancies, which have often aroused the anger of Aniston, so much so as to lead the two to decide to celebrate the their wedding in secret, with the excuse of Theroux’s 44th birthday to justify the guests and the ceremony, not unrelated to the interest of fans and media. The star of Friends, Jennifer Aniston, performer of box office hits like The Good Girl, A week from God, Me & Marley, My fake-wife, and Justin Theroux, known for roles in American Psycho, Mulholland Drive, Zoolander, The girl on the train and for being the star of the HBO show The Leftovers, they separated on February 16, 2018, remaining very good friends.

The love story between Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

“This decision was calmly made by both of them at the end of last year“, The two declared in 2019.”We are best friends and have decided to separate as a couple, but we can’t wait to continue our friendship“. These are the words of the former beloved Hollywood couple about their separation. They met in 2007 on the set of Tropic Thuner, Jennifer Aniston commented that the first time she saw Theroux she thought it was: “the kindest person in the world, but davand also the impression of being a serial killer“.

Loading... Advertisements

In May 2011 the rumors begin after the two are seen having dinner together at the Tower Bar in Hollywood, but it is then clarified that it was a dinner which was also attended by other people; in June of the same year, at an after party of the MTV Movie Awards, photos of Aniston were released on the web, adjusting Theroux’s tie and of looks between the two defined “to be madly in love“. In August 2011, no doubt, the couple moved to live together and in September the paparazzi photograph them walking embraced in the streets of New York. On February 7, 2012 Jennifer Aniston talks openly about her relationship with Justin. The 8-carat diamond with an estimated value of $ 500,000 that Justin, on his birthday, bought to make the fateful proposal to Aniston has caused a stir.

The wedding is celebrated in great secrecy in the courtyard of the splendid house in Bel Air where the 2 actors live, masking it as Theroux’s birthday party. They participate in the ceremony Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudow, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Jimmy Kimmel and many others. After some statements from both of me about their story, the couple publishes photos of their vacation in Mexico in 2017 in the company of Cox and her boyfriend. Johnny McDaid, together on the red carpet and their trip to the Louvre. The last photo of the two together on vacation with Bateman and his wife dates back to December 2017. On February 7, the couple still appear happily married, but a few days later, on February 15, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux break thousands of hearts with a statement announcing their separation.

Read also Ashley Tisdale has become a mother and the photo posted on Instagram is of an irresistible tenderness