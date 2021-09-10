all the stages of a love that ended very badly

Their marriage lasted only sixteen months, but what followed was enough to make him rightfully enter Hollywood history. We are talking about them, of the now ex-spouses Johnny Depp And Amber Heard. Although a few years have already passed since their divorce, the two stars continue to battle in the courtrooms to the sound of trials, accusations, trials and petitions. If you have missed even one of the stages of their legal and non-legal war, then you are in the right place!

The chronicle of the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The convict meeting on the set of The Rum Diary

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard first met in 2009 on the set of The Rum Diary, film based on the autobiographical novel by Hunter S. Thompson – a dear friend of the actor – titled Rum Chronicles. In the film, Johnny Depp plays Paul Kemp, a penniless, alcoholic freelance journalist who hasn’t been able to sell any books. When he meets the beautiful Chenault, played by Amber Heard, Paul is fascinated and immediately falls in love with her.

Between 2011 and 2012 they start dating

Their romance didn’t start on the set of The Rum Diary, as many believe. In one of the statements she released in court, Heard stated that she began dating Johnny Depp between the end of 2011 and the beginning of 2012. So much so that in 2012 the actor announced his separation from the actress. and model Vanessa Paradis after 14 years of engagement and two children.

The official engagement

In 2014, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp officially got engaged. During an event, the actress was spotted with a very suspicious ring on her finger.

The wedding

On February 3, 2015, the two stars got married in a civil ceremony at Johnny Depp’s home in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. The festivities took place over the weekend, on the beach of Little Hall’s Pond Cay, the Bahamian island owned by the actor.

Amber Heard’s allegations

On May 23, 2016, Amber Heard publicly announced her willingness to divorce the actor, also obtaining a temporary restraining order against him. The actress told authorities that she was repeatedly physically abused by Depp and that the latter was almost always under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Divorce

Loading... Advertisements

The couple officially split in January 2017, with the latest divorce proceedings. Heard has earned $ 7 million since the separation.

The Washington Post case

In December 2018, Amber Heard declares again – on the pages of the Washington Post – of having been the victim of violence by her ex-husband. Months later, Johnny Depp first decides to sue him accusing her of adultery and defamation, only to file a lawsuit demanding a total compensation of $ 50 million.

The records of the Daily Mail

In January 2020, the tabloid Daily Mail comes into possession of some telephone records that testify to how Amber Heard beat Johnny Depp during a heated argument.

The trial against The Sun

On July 7, 2020, the trial between Johnny Depp and the News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun. In 2018, the newspaper defined him in an article “a wife beater“. Depp is also suing the executive editor of The Sun Dan Wootton again for defamation. The trial began on July 7 and lasted three weeks. During the trial, the actor revealed that Heard defecated in his bed and punched him, which Heard quickly denied. Depp also accused his ex-wife of having extramarital affairs with James Franco and Elon Musk. Also on this the actress denied. On November 2, after three months of trial, the judge pronounces the sentence: the defamation does not exist therefore Johnny Depp loses the case. The plaintiff, through his lawyers, asked for an appeal but was denied.

The dismissal from Fantastic Beasts 3

Following the defeat in court, on November 10, 2020, Johnny Depp is fired from the third installment of the film saga Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in which he would have to take on the role of Grindelwald again.

The appeal

In March 2021, Johnny Depp and his lawyers applied to the London Court of Appeal – the second highest court in the country – for permission to challenge the High Court ruling that he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife. Amber Heard. The judges of the Court of Appeal dismissed the application stating that the hearing was fair and that the judge provided thorough and compelling reasons to justify the ruling.

During the evidence provided at the appeal hearing, Depp’s attorneys claimed that they did not receive a fair trial and that they have evidence showing that Amber Heard lied about donating the $ 7 million. obtained from divorce to charity.