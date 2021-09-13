all the stages of an (almost) fairytale love, from the first meeting to the painful divorce

Nicole Kidman And Tom Cruise were one of the Hollywood golden couples of the 90s. Kidman, Oscar-winning actress, film and television producer, owns the production company Blossom Films and UNICEF ambassador, she met Tom Cruise at the age of 22 on the set of Days of thunder. Tom Cruise, 3-time nominee for the Academy Awards, one of the greatest action stars of all time, was 27 years old. He at the peak of success and she at the beginning of their career, are still considered today among the most close-knit couples in the world of cinema. They are two famous and beloved interpreters all over the world and who, from the 90s to today, have continued to be the protagonists of a truly extraordinary career. Winner of 4 Golden Globes, a BAFTA, a Silver Bear, 2 Emmy Awards and numerous other accolades, Nicole Kidman has starred in more than 60 motion pictures, including hits such as Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Dogville, Invasion, The compass of now, Sacrifice of the sacred deer and, more recently, The deception, Bombshell – The voice of the scandal And The Prom. Tom Cruise, undisputed star of Mission Impossible, rose to prominence with Top Gun, earning over the course of his career 3 Golden Globes, a Nastro d’Argento, a David di Donatello and 3 Oscar nominations, participating in films such as Born on the 4th of July, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, Collateral, War of the Worlds, Operation Valkyrie, as well as the entire saga of Mission Impossible. But let’s see how the love story between these two great movie stars was born and ended.

The great love story between Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

It was 1989 and they were both busy on the set of Days of thunder, directed by Tony Scott. After a very short engagement, on December 24, 1990 the two got married, getting married in Telluride, Colorado, with a Scientology rite, to which the actor had already been linked for some years. Despite being defined as a couple who loved to keep their private life out of the spotlight, the two were the protagonists of numerous public appearances. In fact, they were seen and photographed everywhere: from red carpets to film premieres and award ceremonies, as well as some shots stolen during moments of everyday life. The first months of marriage, Kidman became pregnant, but lost the baby; the same happens towards the end of their story. The couple thus adopted 2 children, Bella, born in 1992 and Connor, born in 1995.

Despite some rumors of differences of a religious nature, Cruise being linked to the cult of Scientology and Kidman to Catholicism, the couple has always declared that they have a fantastic marriage. Affiati, happy and inseparable, their career continued, collecting one success after another; Kidman stated in the future that she would give up everything for Tom Cruise. She had always been against marriage, convinced that she would never get married, but when she met the actor everything changed; she remembers perfectly what she felt when she first saw him and how her life plans changed after meeting him, including the idea of ​​marriage. She said she felt “wrapped in a cocoon“, They were both addicted to each other and their fame made them rarely go out,” andwe were like in a bubble, we didn’t go out, we didn’t go to parties. Only the two of us existed. We became dependent on each other and I felt like I didn’t have a life of my own“, Declared Nicole Kidman.

The mysterious reasons behind the end of the marriage of the Hollywood golden couple

Some rumors in fact hypothesized that Kidman was intimidated by Tom Cruise, by whom she felt overwhelmed, but these were rumors denied by the actress herself who, during that period, had only kind words for her husband. After 10 years of marriage, the couple divorced on August 8, 2001, breaking one of Hollywood’s most loved spells by media, fans and the public. There are various hypotheses about the end of their love story, it is said that the failure of the film Eyes Wide Shut, in 1999, where they both starred, has influenced a couple in crisis; other sources see motivation in the actress’s second miscarriage and in the strict rules of Scientology, a religion that Kidman never really wanted to embrace.

According to Kidman’s claims, Tom Cruise would have abruptly left her by leaving home, not wanting to try to save the marriage by going through marriage counseling, all shortly after celebrating their 10th anniversary. Not even 24 hours passed that the news of a friendly separation between the two stars began to spread. There were also problems with custody of the children who were initially entrusted to the mother and later to the father, who introduced them to the cult of Scientology. In fact, the Scientology role was fundamental in this, it was rumored that Bella and Connor defined the mother “suppressive“, Ending used by Scientology to indicate those who did not believe in the religion, and therefore people to be avoided. Bella and Connor later claimed that none of these rumors corresponded to the truth. It is therefore not clear why the couple separated, but the hypothesis considered more plausible seems to be that of a religious nature.

