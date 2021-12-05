all the stages of the story

Tomorrow will begin another busy week of work for the pool pm (Ciro Santoriello, Marco Gianoglio and Mario Bendoni) of the Power of attorney from Turin which since May has been investigating the alleged forgery in balance of the Juventus and on the alleged issue of invoices for non-existent transactions. The investigation Prism sees seven executives reached by a notice of guarantee: the last, in chronological order, is the lawyer Cesare Gabasio , head of the legal office of the Juventus club for less than a year and top employee since he reports directly to the president. He joined Andrea himself Lambs , at the helm of the club since May 2010, to Pavel Nedved , in the Board of Directors of Juventus since 2010 and vice-president since 2015, to Fabio Paratici , former director of the club’s sports area, who spent the summer at Tottenham, Stefano Bertola , 53 years old, former financial director (role assumed in July 2020 taking over from Marco Re), personal friend and trusted consultant of Agnelli, with a brilliant career behind him divided between Juventus and Exor, at the same time Marco King , 45 years old, at Juventus since 2000 where he started dealing with commercial contracts up to climb the hierarchy and become financial director of the club before his farewell in 2020, to Stefano Cerrato, in company since the beginning of 2021 as financial director and from November appointed general manager, with a background in Textron, Alpitour, Kuoni and Cellularline.

The situation

The prosecutors criticize the Juventus managers for having used the mechanism of capital gains to cover budget gaps. The business under investigation generated capital gains for 282 million in three years and, for the Power of attorney, present “fraudulently increased values” to show revenue in the balance sheet to reduce losses, without real money movements. It all started from Covisoc, which in recent months had launched an investigation into possible fictitious capital gains, identifying 62 suspicious transfers, of which 42 were made by Juventus. A central role of the investigation belongs to the “Ronaldo card”, a private agreement whose existence is spoken of in the interceptions, but which the investigators, despite the two searches at the headquarters, the seizure of cell phones and computers and the interrogations, did not found.

