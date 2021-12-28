All the stars who launched a beauty brand in 2021

Since when Rihanna in 2017 she created Fenty Beauty (which made her a billionaire), the world of beauty has never been the same not only in terms of inclusiveness, but also due to the irruption of many international stars in this sector, from Kim Kardashian to Lady Gaga passing through Drew Barrymore. More and more are those who offer their own brand whether it is for skincare, supplements, hair care or makeup. Over the years, many have also been born in our area, such as Luce by Alessia Marcuzzi, Goovi by Michelle Hunziker and Sos Beauty by Micol Olivieri. We left behind an interesting 2020 that saw the debut among others of Selena Gomez with Rare Beauty, Alicia Keys with Keys Soulcare and Pharrell Williams with Humanrace, but the 2021 that is about to end has been decidedly effervescent.

The stars who launched their own beauty brand in 2021

There have been so many (some unexpected) celebrities who have decided to this year propose your own version of beauty: the products of some of these, thanks to the extreme fame at a global level, are expected to become real bestsellers between now and 2022, to which new VIPs ready to have their say will compete. Someone turns up their noses: are they all driven by a real passion or is there just a marketing move behind them?

Jennifer Lopez: JLo Beauty

On January 1st of this year the Jlo brand, which between makeup and skincare has the aim of helping to achieve the characteristic much envied glowy of the singer, who often shares tutorials on how to use her products. For now it is only available from Sephora USA.

Chiara Ferragni

After fashion, now it’s the turn of beauty: Chiara Ferragni launched her first makeup line with her brand a few weeks ago and is already one of the most popular. We have a clear brow gel, a mascara, a highlighter blush, three glossy lipsticks, one red and two nude, and an eye palette, for now: it has already announced that there will be new products soon. For sale exclusively by Douglas.

Ariana Grande: rem beauty

The brand of Ariana Grande is very fresh from launch: available from 8 November, for now it foresees only a few beauty products, but it is destined to expand the range gradually, making the singer’s many fans around the world entice. Behind the rem beauty there is Forma Brands, the incubator that among others also manages Morphe. The products are not yet resold in Italy yet: only Ariana’s perfume is available at Douglas, will the rest arrive soon?

Jennifer Aniston: LolaVie

The one of Jennifer Aniston for beauty is a passion that has lasted for years, so much so that it pushes her to collaborate and invest in different realities, except this year she decides to become a full-fledged entrepreneur, also moved by her love-hate relationship with her hair . LolaVie it offers accessible, multi-use and super effective hair care products.

Kylie Jenner: Kylie Baby

Kylie Jenner it is certainly not new to the world of beauty exactly like its sisters, but during 2021 it launched a new line, that is Kylie Baby, which is in addition to those of Kylie Cosmetics makeup and Kylie Skin skincare. As the name suggests, it offers everything for the care of the little ones and has a really tender pink and blue packaging.

Ellen DeGeneres: Kind Science

The famous American presenter launched her brand in October Kind Science dedicated to natural skincare, which aims to be effective but also not to be harmful to the planet. Hers is one of the brands that most amazed the international beauty community.

Naomi Osaka: Kinlò

The Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka created a brand of skin care products especially designed for darker complexions, therefore, no streaks or whitish product trails that are decidedly unsightly, especially with regard to solar products. Its goal is to incentivize people to protect their skin by raising awareness of the potential damage of unprotected sun exposure.

Olivia Palermo: Olivia Palermo Beauty

The American socialite and influencer Olivia Palermo she is almost behind schedule: around her taste and style she has created an empire, just missing the beauty line, which has now arrived and offers both skicare and make-up.

Halsey: About-Face Beauty

Singer Halsey she is a real passionate and expert in makeup, which she uses with great talent by mixing very bright colors, giving life to eccentric and very creative looks. The birth of his brand About-Face Beauty it is the perfect evolution of his style and his artistic career.

The beauty collaborations of the stars of 2021

Iggy Azalea: Totally Plastic for BH Cosmetics

BH Cosmetics often collaborates with the stars for special edition makeup lines and this year it was the turn of Iggy Azalea. The Australian rapper created a line called Totally Plastic inspired by the colorful, artificial and pop aesthetics of the early 00s, where the Barbie mood is led to exasperation. In the range we find lipsticks, inevitable lip glosses, brushes and palettes. Also with BH Cosmetics, this year Doja Cat also collaborated.

Billie Eilish: Eilish for Parlux

Eilish it could be the first of a series of fragrances by the very young singer, who based on her synaesthetic experiences to create this fragrance, with sweet notes, where mandarin, red berries, spices, cocoa and vanilla intertwine.

The highly anticipated new brands that will arrive in 2022

Also 2022 will give us great satisfaction in terms of beauty, including new confirmed releases and some really interesting rumors. Scarlett Johansson announced this summer that he is working on his skincare brand, whose name is still top secret, while we already know that of Hailey Baldwin Bieber, or Rhode (her middle name), announced in these days by her in person: it has been in the pipeline for about two years and should include a very wide range of products. For now, however, only gossip are those according to which the signed line will also arrive Jacquemus and the real brand of Meghan Markle: all that remains is to wait for the official announcements!

