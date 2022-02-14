all the therapies against the virus to be treated even at home

“The pandemic is not over. This Covid-19 is likely to stay with us. Omicron is not necessarily the last variant we will see“. With these words Andrea Ammondirector of the European Center for ECDC Diseases on Rai Radio Uno: “If there is a change in the approach to the measures, it will be up to the countries to decide. We currently see a huge difference between the situations of countries in Europe “. On the use of the masks he added: “If you want to achieve a reduction in contagiousness, you need to keep them in places where there is no distance, therefore indoors. Then the mask in my opinion is not an invasive measure“.

According to theHigher Institute of Health, mortality from Covid is 23 times higher among the unvaccinated than those with the third dose. The figure is 103 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants, and is 9 times higher than that of those immunized with a complete cycle for less than 120 days (12 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants) and 23 times higher than those vaccinated with boosters (4 deaths out of 100 thousand inhabitants).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health drafted the guidelines for the “Home management of patients with Sars CoV-2 infection” addressed to healthcare professionals. These are guidelines contained in a circular issued in recent days, thanks to the “supervening availability of new antiviral drugs and monoclonal antibodies“.

Pfizer and Merck pills

The Ministry invites doctors to keep antiviral pills in consideration for the home treatment of positives, remembering however that they should be administered only to subjects with mild-moderate infection of recent onset, not hospitalized, not on oxygen therapy, and who risk serious forms of disease. Antivirals should be administered within 5 days of the onset of the first symptoms.

The other drugs

The Ministry also recommends the acetaminophen or Fans (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). Like the antivirals, it should be remembered that for precise diagnoses, monoclonals are now available in subjects with immunodeficiency who present a prolonged positivity to the molecular buffer.

He comes not recommended instead theempirical use of antibioticsL’hydroxychloroquinemodification of existing chronic therapies for other diseases or the use of benzodiazepines.

It comes instead recommended the use of corticosteroids but only in hospitalized and intubated subjects or at home only in subjects with risk factors for disease progression.