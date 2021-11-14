all the times he’s been a star with a heart of gold

His name, the legacy of a drug addict father who abandoned him as a child, represents in Hawaiian that gentle “sea breeze” that rises above the mountains. And despite the fact that life has often been merciless with Keanu Reeves, he is really like that: gentle, light, refreshing, a breath of fresh air in a saturated world. Several newspapers have called it a formidable actor, the very essence of acting for discipline and extreme adaptability. Many emphasize, however, above all his role off the set: “too good a person“, as if to underline the fact that we don’t deserve it, a man like that.

Here are some of the most recognized good actions made by the Canadian-American actor and musician, who spent the early years of his career in the shadows, only to be illuminated by the great potential revealed in the late 90s, with thrillers Point Break, Speed, The devil’s advocate and the right luster in the trilogy of Matrix. Keanu seems born to be “the chosen one”.

A value and not a price

Keanu is known for his good deeds which have also had a significant impact on the lives of many people. Since his inception, he has often put money in the background, compared to the possibility of helping others or to offer different opportunities to his cast.

For example, after being hired to star in The devil’s advocate in 1997, Reeves learned of the possibility of having on the set too Al Pacino, but the budget of the film did not allow to take on the acting legend. For this, Reeves, he sacrificed part of his salary to allow you to hire him. But it’s not the only time our devil’s advocate has cut his salary in favor of others: especially during the Matrix trilogy, Reeves showed his hero side. To keep the special effects staff so they could work at the highest level, Reeves he renounced the “bonuses” he was entitled to after the release of the film.

The share that Neo sold corresponds to the profits on the tickets and was estimated on 38 million dollars, which was added to the film’s overall budget. Also for The reserves in 2000 Reeves again said no to a large chunk of his salary in order to work with the actor Gene Hackman: “Money is the last thing I think about. I could live on what I have already done for the next few centuries“.

A heart of gold the size of a Rolex

Recently it was Keanu Reeves’ gift to the John Wick 4 crew that made him break into our hearts. To celebrate the end of filming, ours gave the crew members a Rolex Submariner each, engraved with a commemorative dedication. “The John Wick Five. Thanks. Keanu. JW4 2021“According to estimates, each watch has a value of 10 thousand dollars.

Do you think this is enough to want to work with someone like Keanu? Well, again in the course of the Matrix legend, Reeves arrived while filming with a dozen Harley-Davidsons which he gave to the stuntmen to thank them. “I just wanted to thank all these guys properly in the best way I could imagine“, explained Keanu. How many actors can say they have done the same?

The ideal colleague

Keanu has great respect for others’ work and life. During an interview in 2019, the actor mentioned how much he was struck by the interpretations of the stuntmen in John Wick 3 (here our review of John Wick 3), and in particular martial artists Cecep Arif Rahman and Yaya Ruhian, to the point that he would have urged the director not to kill them in the film. But that’s still nothing compared to what Reeves does under cover of anonymity: for years he has continued to donate money to pediatric and cancer research hospitals.

The actor, in fact, runs a private charitable foundation that aims to help sick children, but his name is not directly linked to it. Nobody knew. In an interview Keanu said that his Sister Kim battled leukemia for more than a decade. This has always motivated him to help others so that they could avoid experiencing what he experienced: “Yes, that’s right, I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years to support a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research.“wrote Reeves again in 2009.”But I don’t like making my name stand out, I just let the foundation do what it does“.

Greatness is in the little things

Keanu Reeves’ good deeds would (and deserve) an even longer list. But most likely there are even more that the world does not yet know. Keanu is that kind of man who he doesn’t touch women when he has to pose for a photo, who out of respect gives up his seat on the subway, stops with a homeless man on the street to share a meal and buys an ice cream to have the “excuse” of giving an autograph to a too shy fan.

Since, at the E3 convention in June 2019, a fan has publicly expressed how much Keanu was “breathtaking“, getting the same compliment back, the world voted the actor the” perfect Internet boyfriend. “The E3 guy got a free copy of Cyberpunk 2077, while we still have another story to tell about one of the most generous actors of our time.