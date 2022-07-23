All the Times Kim Kardashian Was Accused of Taking Photos of Her Kids

KIM Kardashian has been repeatedly slammed for photographing photos of her children, adding them and changing their appearance in the photos.

She and her siblings are no strangers to the edited footage controversy.

INSTAGRAM/@kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian has been repeatedly accused of photographing her children[/caption]

Instagram/kimkardashian

She confessed to some editing errors[/caption]

The Photoshop controversy surrounding the Kardashians got worse when fans discovered that Kim, 41, had altered images of her children.

Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was slammed as “shameless” for photoshopping a photo of her kids to better match her look.

On July 4, Kim posted photos from her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She had Psalm in her arms as Saint stood beside her.

SISTER COPYCAT Kim K’s New Metallic Skims Accused of ‘Copying’ Good American & Kylie Swim

Saint had his tongue stuck out and was wearing a baseball cap and jersey.

Kim posted a series of photos on Instagram, including all behind the scenes, walking down the street, and various others.

She captioned the series of photos, “The boys travel with their crazy drop.”

While most fans were leaving comments about how cute the three of them looked, some fans noticed a major Photoshop failing from Kim.

They noted that the SKKN mogul modified his son Saint’s shirt, changing the color from red to maroon to match his Instagram feed.

The problem? She only edited the main photo, not the rest of the shots in the batch.

This isn’t the first time Kim has played with photos of her kids or been called out for it either.

Here’s a look at all the times the SKIMS founder has photographed her kids.

OUTFIT CHANGE

Gotham/GC Images via Kim Kardashian Instagram

The reality star was caught changing photos of her sons during a trip to New York[/caption]

In July, Kim appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her SKKN skincare line.

She brought her kids on the appearance, even showing them off during the episode.

The fashion and beauty mogul shared a series of photos of herself and her children after the fact.

Fans were quick to point out that in the first of the photos, it looked like Kim photographed Saint’s hat and shirt to be brown, rather than his true red.

She did this in an effort to match the photos to her Instagram aesthetic.

A Reddit user posted the pics and said, “Kim is so dedicated to her stream that she changed the color of Saint’s outfit from red to maroon just to match lol.”

“It must be completely exhausting to worry so much about appearances. Constantly criticizing and photographing herself, her children, etc…. one fan chimed in.

A third added: “The fact that Instagram aesthetics matter so much…jeez lmao.”

“Why does she care so much about an Instagram feed? This is weird behavior,” one Reddit user asked.

Some fans pointed out the obvious and criticized her photoshop skills.

“Such bad photoshop too, you can see the rusty halo around his hat against the wall,” one fan said.

“It’s not even well done, you can see a brown halo above his lmao hat”, says another.

Other social media users slammed her as “shameless” and “pathetic” for editing her children.

DISNEY DRAMA

Months earlier, in December 2021, Kim had come under fire for posting a photo of her sister Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson and her own daughter Chicago at Disney.

Shortly after the Kardashian star posted the photo, fans started buzzing about her being edited in some way.

The speculation unfolded on TikTok, with eagle-eyed fans sharing theories and evidence.

Khloe, 38, was the first to react to the backlash, admitting he had been touched up.

She posted pictures with True at Disney earlier this month and said it was her daughter’s “first time” at Disneyland, despite pictures of True showing up at the theme park at the end of the season. ‘last year.

Fans reminded Khloe of the snaps Kim posted on True to Disney in December on Twitter.

She responded by alluding to an editing error, then trying to direct attention to the family’s new Hulu show.

She replied: “Welp, I screwed this one up. Anyway… let’s focus on something else… Our show airs in a few days.

Kim later explained why she photographed the photo.

The reality star said the person next to Chicago was actually her sister Kylie’s daughter, Stormi – and that she photographed Stormi at her brother’s request.

Kim began by explaining her Instagram grid’s color palette, writing on her Stories on Wednesday, “OK OK sooo you know I’m all about my aesthetic!

“And my IG grid has been pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned! The original photos were Stormi!

“However, I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said [crying dace emoji] she wasn’t really feeling like she was posting right now and so I respect that!

“But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi wore pink and it fit perfectly.

Sharing the doctored photos, Kim admitted, “It wasn’t the aesthetic I was looking for and I can admit that!

“You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul and I’ll be damned if Kylie would mess that up for me and mess up my IG grid.”

Kim then thanked four-year-old Khloe and True for allowing her to use the tot in the snaps instead and claimed her photoshop was so good that even Khloe was convinced.

She wrote: “So thank you True for picking one up for the team [laughing face emoji].

“I didn’t think it would be so bad if his own mother asked me if I took her to Disneyland for the first time.”

NORTH’S NEW LOOK

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She was accused of altering photos of North West[/caption]

The Kardashians traveled to Italy earlier this summer to celebrate the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

During the trip, they of course shared snaps from their many celebrations and outings.

Kim, for her part, posted a photo of herself enjoying a day on the water with her daughter North.

Upon closer inspection, fans noticed the TV star’s eldest daughter looked a bit out of place.

A Reddit user speculated that Kim had digitally altered the photo, which showed the mother-daughter duo standing side by side.

The Kardashian fan posted the photo from the boat along with a paparazzi photo also taken during the trip.

“Did Kim Kardashian photoshop North’s face and body in her latest IG post?” the caption read, garnering plenty of comments from like-minded critics.

“I think Kim is so photoshopped that North looks out of place,” one person replied.

“Omg I came here when I saw on IG something wrong with the bottom against both and the bodies look loooong. Green screen vacation shoot? another asked.

“Yes. The answer to that question is always yes,” said a third.

“I don’t know what’s weirder, whether she’s doing that or not seeing that it’s a weird thing to do. What happened to carefree Kimmy,” a fourth remarked.

MINOR ADJUSTMENTS?

Instagram/kimkardashian

Fans slammed her for altering photos of her sons[/caption]

Critics came in again for Kim after noticing yet another edit to photos of herself and her sons from her trip to New York to promote SKKN.

A fan account on Instagram noticed a minor detail on Psalm’s nose in the mother-of-four’s Instagram post, which made tongues quiver.

It was captioned: “While Kim made some minor changes to herself here, she also made a minor change to her toddler.”

They zoomed in on Psalm’s nose and wrote: “Kim modified her three-year-old’s nose to be just that little bit smaller.”

The original and edited versions were posted back to back where fans could see the difference in Psalm’s nostrils.

Outraged fans commented on the edits as one posted, “Her kids are beautiful, what’s her problem?”

A second said: “Honestly, she could be canceled for this.”

Still, a third added: “This whole photo-shopping thing with his kids is a whole new level of low.”

A fourth posted: “She’s a terrible person and mother.”

BABY BODY

INSTAGRAM/problem fame

She was previously criticized for slimming down a baby photo of North[/caption]

Kim was accused of editing a photo of her daughter North as a child, which made the then-child look slimmer.

Critics called her “next level deranged,” sharing the original photo alongside the seemingly edited one.

A fan posted a side-by-side image to Instagram featuring Kim with her long hair down and nine-year-old North in adorable twin buns and green shorts.

“All unedited images were found on Getty or posted by the photographer before Kim posted them,” they wrote.

They then shared the image that Kim posted on her own Instagram.

Suddenly, North’s shorts were a more muted color — as were their skin tones — and Kim’s plump pout had a bit more volume.

But the youngster’s height appeared to have been taken quite noticeably, the poster claimed while sharing it.

Fans were furious and flooded both the comments section and Reddit after finding out.

“Photoshopping baby fat on your child…that’s it,” one wrote.

“It’s just a sick, deranged, deranged next level way to treat a child,” another wrote.

Learn about the American sun ICE QUEEN? Kardashian fans fear Kim’s face is ‘FROZEN’ after spotting details in recent photos

A third said: “I keep staring at North’s belly in every photo, it takes my breath away. You don’t do that to your babies, it’s going to screw them up psychologically.

“God, this is driving me so crazy” reacted one of them. “It pisses me off so much that these kids won’t know which of their baby photos are real or altered…”

INSTAGRAM/problem fame

Fans tore into his parenting over Photoshop failure[/caption]

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She continues to tweak the images to fit her Instagram aesthetic[/caption]

instagram

She largely ignores the drama[/caption]