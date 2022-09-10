All the times Kris Jenner, 66, paired with her daughters including Kylie and Khloe Kardashian

KRIS Jenner has made a habit of pairing up with her famous daughters, including Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

The Kardashian momager is no stranger to bold styles.

Recently, Kris, 66, got fans talking when she teamed up with her youngest – and possibly richest – child on a Kylie Cosmetics collection.

Over the weekend, an ad for the collaboration was shared on Instagram, which left fans wondering if it was Kylie or her mother in the photo.

The ad showed a model looking directly at the camera while wearing a strapless black dress and a wide-brimmed black hat covering half of her face.

She accessorized with black gloves and diamond earrings as she held a martini glass.

Fans couldn’t help but wonder who the model was, noting that only the well-lined lips were visible and it wasn’t immediately clear.

The caption teased a new upcoming collection featuring the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch: “Kris Collection round 2 9.14 @krisjenner. »

Kris shared the same photo with a similar photo on her Instagram page.

Kylie then shared a slightly different photo of herself wearing a black ensemble with a halter-style top and a smaller pair of diamond earrings.

It wouldn’t be the first time fans have suggested that Kris looks more like one of the Kardashian siblings than their mother.

KOURTNEY’S CLON

Fans often compare Kris to her eldest daughter Kourtney, 43.

In March, The Poosh and Lemme founder shared a video on her Instagram of her sporting her short black hair with a slight curl.

The mum-of-three captioned the post: “and now that you don’t have to be perfect, you can be good. »

She only had a towel and seemed to move ever so slightly as she recorded.

Fans flocked to the comments to compare her to the Kardashian matriarch.

One user wrote: “Kris Jenner’s twin. »

Another noted, “They have the same eyebrows. »

A third commenter chimed in with, “Giving Kris Jenner. »

This isn’t the only time Kourtney and Kris have been compared.

In fact, she even dressed up as her mother in an early episode of KUWTK called Backdoor Bruiser.

Many fans have also alleged that young Kris looks surprisingly similar to Kourtney.

The pair have similar facial features, according to those who linked them.

KHLOE AND KRIS

While many fans think Khloe, 38, is drastically different from her siblings, she’s been compared to mom Kris in the past.

The pair frequently dress in similar outfits, intensifying the comparisons.

Recently, the pair appeared to pair up at an event celebrating Kylie Cosmetics.

The mother-daughter duo channeled their inner Barbie girls, sporting hot pink jumpsuits to the party.

Months earlier, Khloe took to Instagram to celebrate her mother on Mother’s Day, posting a photo of them together.

In the sweet snap, Kris donned a floral dress and fishnet stockings while Khloe wore a pastel purple dress.

She gushed in caption: “With all my heart I love you. With all my soul I need you. Happy Mother’s Day to the Queen of the world (in my eyes) thank you for all you have done for us. Thank you for being our teacher, protector, guide, mentor, best friend, magic mom…. The list is endless. You are pure perfection and I can’t imagine a second without you. I love you mom !! Happy Mother’s Day.

Like Kourtney, Khloe has been compared to her mother from time to time.

In fact, she also wore a Kris-esque wig and clothes on KUWTK and even she was shocked at how similar she and the mogul looked.

“PS I never thought I looked so much like my mum until I put this wig on,” she said at the time.

KIM’S TWIN

Kim may look the most like mom Kris and fans often say so.

In March 2020, the SKKN mogul shared a shocking throwback photo that proved she was pretty much Kris’ copycat.

One of the photos showed the mother-of-four wearing a leopard print top with a fringe down the front.

“Found this photo of Allison and I in college and it made me LOL I have so many questions,” Kardashian West captioned the photo alongside her longtime BFF, Allison Stater. “What is this hairstyle? My turquoise liner? »

Fans were quick to notice the resemblance between Kim and her mother, with one user commenting on “the kris jenner hairstyle.”

Another commenter pointed out, “You look so much like your mother. »

A third added: “You have Kris’ hairstyle. »

KENDALL OR KRIS?

In August 2020, Kris took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself and daughter Kourtney.

While some compared the duo, suggesting Kris looked like a modern-day Kourtney, others suggested she looked a lot more like Kendall.

In fact, it’s something many fans regularly note about the star.

Around the time Kris posted the throwback, fans flocked to a Kardashian-centric online forum to share old photos of the Kardashian momager and compare her to the model.

A fan wrote: “Kris is really beautiful. She’s got that 1960s Cape Cod/East Coast look to her. »

Another replied, “Kendall looks really great with bangs (at least that style). »

A third wrote: “I’ve always considered Kendall to be Kris’ main sibling twin…Kendall kind of had the size factor with Kris’ overall look. »

