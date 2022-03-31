All the times Megan Fox looked like a Kardashian while the actress MORPHATED Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie.

WITH equally striking beauty, hair, and fashion sense, actress Megan Fox is considered by many to be an honorary member of the Kardashian family.

The Transformers star blew up the screens of fans around the world in the first installment of Michael Bay’s film series in 2007, and he hasn’t stopped.

8

8

When she was first introduced to fans of the franchise, she was wearing a crop top and mini skirt as she leaned suggestively into her car.

Unfortunately, her role did not last long as she was fired from her job.

He opened up about it to The New York Times, saying, “I got into this whole mess…I know the things they said about me in the crew letter weren’t true…I was waiting for someone to stand up for me. say, ‘That’s not accurate,’ but no one did.”

It was also at this time that he began sporting many tattoos on his back, ribcage, and arms.

He also let his eyebrows grow thicker and his lips appear fuller.

Before long, she was beginning to transform into a Kardashian clone.

Megan and the famous reality family already have a lot in common, and if they’re not directly linked by blood, they can consider themselves family in other ways.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Megan, 35, had already been friends for years before teaming up at the 2021 VMAs and for a SKIMS campaign.

Kourtney and Megan’s friendship blossomed when they took the stage at the VMAs to announce their boyfriends’ performances.

The brunette duo referred to boyfriends Travis and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, as their “dads-to-be.”

8

In recent months, Megan has grown closer to Kourtney Kardashian because MGK is friends with her fiancé Travis.

However, it’s not Kourtney they think she looks like, but her younger sister Kim, 41.

One wrote: “Megan Kardashian.”

A second said, “He’s giving Kim.”

A third wrote, “She looks so much like Kim now.”

“Kim is you 😂😶,” chimed in a fourth.

Megan gets risky

8

Most recently, Megan stunned in a sheer bra for a daring new look while planning her upcoming nuptials to Machine Gun Kelly.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, revealed details about his big day during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In the clip posted on YouTube, the late-night comedian asked the rocker when the ceremony was expected to take place.

The Dirt actor responded, “When they can build me a red river out of goth…” and wobbled a bit.

He continued, “Location is difficult,” as the audience laughed.

MGK mentioned the difficulty of finding “a place that matches my art form,” then pointed to his head.

James replied, “I love this! I love the idea of ​​a red river in a gothic setting. Is incredible!”.

The idea isn’t out of the ordinary for the newly engaged couple, as MGK’s proposal included the couple drinking each other’s blood.

ALREADY MARRIED?

However, some fans are convinced the lovebirds are already married after he recently referred to Megan as his wife during an event.

The moment in question was during the NBA All-Star Game, where the celebrity couple received recognition on the jumbotron.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

The announcer said, “Please welcome Machine Gun Kelly and his wife, actress Megan Fox.”

While the Transformers actress laughed, the musician covered his face with his drink and made the devil symbol with his hands.

8

8

8