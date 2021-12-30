all the titles to be released in 2022 in cinemas and in streaming

In 2022 there will be many Marvel movies and TV series which will be released in theaters and streaming on the Disney + platform. So let’s find out in detail what are the new unmissable titles for all fans of the Marvel universe.

Morbius

The first Marvel movie to be released next year in theaters is Morbius which is expected on February 3, 2022. Directed by Daniel Espinoza, this title is one Spider-Man spin-off which has as its protagonist Morbius, one of the most fearsome antagonists of the famous Spider-Man. This film, therefore, is set in the same universe as Spider-Man and also Venom.

The film tells the story of Michael Morbius who, after discovering that he is suffering from a rare and very serious blood disease, decides to cure himself by injecting himself with the blood of a vampire bat. This experiment does not bring the desired effects and so the doctor turns into an evil creature.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in Italian Doctor Strange: in the Multiverse of Madness, is one of the most anticipated films by MCU fans. Directed by Sam Raimi, this film stars the Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch ready to take on the role of Dr Strange once again. The film is expected to be released next month May.

Spider Man – Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1)

Spider Man – Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1) is the sequel to the hit animated film Into the Spider-Verse. Four years after the first chapter, the character of Mile Morales ready to face new incredible challenges together with the company of Gwen Stacey. The film will be released on October 7, 2022, but to find out what will happen during the second part of the film we will have to wait until 2023.

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to the famous film that starred Chadwick Boseman, a truly talented actor who died prematurely in 2020.

For the moment, not much information is known about the plot of this film which, however, should be released.November 11, 2022. However, it seems that the film will be dedicated above all to T’Challa’s sister, Shuri, played by Letitia Wright.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022. This will be the fourth film dedicated to the exploits of Thor, son of Odin played by Chris Hemsworth.

In this new Marvel movie they will return Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster. His role in the film will be, according to the latest rumors, really central.

She Hulk

She Hulk it’s a new one TV series of the Marvel universe that will become part of the Disney + catalog. For the moment, the release date is not known, but we certainly know that she will be playing the protagonist Tatiana Maslany. The actress, in fact, will play the role of Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin and a lawyer specializing in somewhat particular cases.

I Am Groot

I Am Groot is a TV series that will be made available in 2022 on Disney + and which will represent the spin-off of Guardians of the Galaxy. The release date of this animated series, inspired by the well-known and likeable Marvel character, has not yet been disclosed.