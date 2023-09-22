All the transformations of supermodels from the 90s till today

Kate Moss’s incredible transformation: all the supermodel’s transformations from the 90s to today
Recently, 90s supermodels have been photographed smoking, these pictures have set off all the alarms. The reason? His somewhat weathered appearance and appearance, which the passing of years (and perhaps bad habits) have begun to take a toll on…
However, her last appearances (especially during Milan Fashion Week) make us think it might just be some unfortunate photos. In this image we can see how, despite experiencing some natural changes in his age, he still recognizes what he was.
At the last edition of the Met Gala, the ‘tops’ did not go unnoticed at all due to their daring and sophisticated looks: a Fendi slip dress; Besides posing with her daughter Lila Moss, it looks like she’s inherited her mom’s signature beauty.
Even after retiring from the catwalk, the model remains one of the favorites of designers. In the photo, she is seen walking for Versace by Fendi during Milan Fashion Week 2021.
Always be present at fashion weeks, if not as a model, then as an assistant. Here we see her at the Yves Saint Laurent event during Paris Fashion Week 2022.
One of her most recent pictures is this one from the Prince’s Trust Global Gala. The model, Radiant, wears a black satin dress.
The model moves from elegant looks to more casual looks, such as this denim dress with which she attended the Tommy Hilfiger event. Let’s not forget that Kate Moss rose to fame at a time when ‘grunge’ was the prevalent aesthetic and, even today, she retains part of her early style.
During the Burberry presentation. The ‘top’ flaunts a ‘total black’ sequin look.
The British supermodel rose to fame in the 1990s when Calvin Klein chose her to promote his perfume line. While it’s true that ‘Top’ never lived up to the beauty canon of the time (she was thin, pale and suffered from a diastema), her undeniable magnetism made her one of the most sought-after models. Here we see him in reality during the Calvin Klein Jeans presentation.
A very young Kate Moss during the Chloé by Stella McCartney fashion show in 1998.
Another image from the Chloé show above in which Kate Moss shows that it was not without reason that she became a fashion icon.
The supermodel and the actor had a romantic relationship for three years. Their attraction was undeniable, something that was further enhanced when they posed together. Undoubtedly, two icons of the ‘grunge’ aesthetic.
No matter what ups and downs life throws at her, and the controversies she finds herself involved in, she is a pop icon and that remains so to this day.