all the trendiest helmets of the moment

That the bob cut being the trendiest of all is now a fact. What many ignore is that there are many types of helmet, the choice of which becomes crucial to emphasize (and not penalize) your face. And the examples come from Hollywood. Celebrities are always ready to spread glamorous examples, even through social media. Among the most requested and popular bob cuts, also for 2022, is that of Selena Gomez. Defined it Sharp Bob, her look – shown on TikTok – points to elegance and says goodbye to long hair that brushed her back. For the actress of Only Murders in the Building it is a return to the past: fans have in fact felt the déjà-vu, recalling his 2017 bub cut.

All the trendiest bob cuts of the moment

What sets him apart Sharp Bob from the rest it is his symmetry. Clasping the 90s vibes to itself, this type of short bob aims at the parity of the locks and is free of scaling. To make it even more “vintage” are the tips curved inwards.

And if instead we told you about the Sliced ​​Bob? It is a type of helmet that gives an ultra-blunt effect, proposed by Karlie Kloss. A short, sexy and elegant cut, ideal for those with finer hair. It is also perfect for Autumn 2021 and is ready to set trends for 2022 as well.

Those who, on the other hand, have a penchant for short but wavy hair, could draw inspiration from Curly Bob from Anne Hathaway. On the set of Armageddon Time, the actress showed off a new look by filing her long brown hair and opting for a more ’80s hairstyle, with a side parting and a back tuft. Finally another influence comes from Bella Hadid. The supermodel opted for a micro bob with an asymmetrical cut and straight and short bangs. In his case, however, it is a wig.

