all the tributes and references to the saga present in the trailer

With the recent release of the first trailer dedicated to Uncharted, many fans of the video game series of the same name have noticed several references to the aforementioned saga, in some cases only visual, in others also narrative. Uncharted, which will star Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, it will not be canon with video games as you can guess from the trailer and, for this reason, the writers opted for reuse some sequences already seen during the series developed by Naughy Dog.

We therefore decided to analyze the trailer and compare some images with the sequences in the video games that were used as inspiration. So here are all the references to the saga of Uncharted featured in the recent trailer:

Nathan’s wardrobe

Although many still have reservations about the choice of Tom Holland as the interpreter of Nathan Drake, from the point of view of the clothing the trailer seems to have made everyone agree. Nathan in the film, in fact, will wear the iconic T-shirts with buttons on the collar already seen in the various chapters of the saga. Specifically, as we see in the trailer, Tom Holland will wear the same dresses seen in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception And Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. As we will also see in the following points, these two chapters of the series are without a shadow of a doubt those used mostly as inspiration for the film.

Victor Sullivan and Chloe Frazer

Among the most recurring characters of the franchise of Uncharted we definitely have Victor Sullivan and Chloe Frazer, the first adventure companion of all video games starring Nate, the second present in Uncharted 2: Lair of Thieves And Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, but also the protagonist of the spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The actress chosen to play Chloe is Sophia Taylor Ali, whose similarity with the videogame counterpart is undeniable. As for the casting choice for Sully, that is Mark Wahlberg, there have been some criticisms especially for the lack of a mustache.

Both characters they will be juvenile versions of the “digital” counterparts, and probably Mark Wahlberg’s Sully could grow a mustache at the end of the movie (as far as in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, the character wore them as a young man). Let’s not forget, however, that Mark Wahlberg is a fan of the series and that initially he was supposed to play Nathan, but with the constant delays of the project he agreed to join the cast in another role.

Sic Parvis Magna, the ring of Sir Francis Drake

Although the story of the film Uncharted you don’t seem to revolve around Sir Francis Drake, the well-known Elizabethan pirate from whom Nate takes his surname, his famous ring will be featured in the film. Some frames clearly show Nate wearing Francis Drake’s ring around his neck, which he recites “Sic Parvis Magna”, or “From things so small to things so big”. The ring is a fundamental element of the character of Nathan Drake in the video games of Uncharted, serving both as iconic symbolism of its design is a narrative level, Mostly in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. As already mentioned, almost certainly such a ring will not play a key role in the film, which will build on Ferdinand Magellan’s expedition, but is nonetheless an important presence that it could do from forerunner to future films (should they be produced).

Nathan Drake aboard a boat

A short shot shows Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake piloting a boat by himself close to what they appear to be some uninhabited islands. The scene then switches to where Nate is swimming in a cave, which it looks like take place near one of these islands. Most likely, the islands are located where they were last seen some of Magellan’s ships, and Nate goes there hoping to find some sign of his treasure. The sequence itself is vaguely reminiscent of the stages in which Nathan and his brother Sam they sail aboard a ship in search of Libertalia in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

Nathan Drake finds some abandoned ships

Nate and Sully’s search for Magellan’s lost treasure will go well, as the film’s trailer shows Nate in a submerged cave. while staring at a couple of old abandoned ships. This could be a glimpse of the film’s final act, or it could just be one of many stops along the way, as the video games in the series of Uncharted usually present several exotic locations and great discoveries before the final treasure is reached.

Regardless, this scene is clearly inspired by an almost identical sequence in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End where Nathan discovers Captain Avery’s ship.

The sequence of the plane

The movie trailer of Uncharted concludes with a look at what is likely to be one of the most spectacular scenes in the film, or the sequence on the cargo plane inspired by that of Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. Everything about the sequence, from the look of the cargo to the way Nate hangs up trying to get back aboard the plane, is taken directly from the third installment of the series.

It will be necessary to understand if the way in which Nate will clandestinely board the aircraft will also be similar, but we will probably find out only in the hall. The only noticeable difference between the two sequences is that if in the video game everything takes place above the desert, while in the film everything would seem to take place on an unspecified ocean.

The party

Although sequences with the protagonists in elegant clothes are not an unusual concept for a style adventure film Indiana Jones, the party we see in this trailer could be another reference to the fourth chapter of the saga Naughty Dog license plate. In a phase of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Nathan, Sam and Sully they infiltrate an auction to try to steal an artifact. According to what is shown in the trailer, it seems that more or less the same thing will happen in the film as well, but it’s not entirely clear if that scene is meant to be an exact re-enactment of the one seen in Uncharted 4, scene that took place in Italy.

The chase on the roof

There is a very short scene in the middle of the trailer he sees Nathan chasing Chloe across the rooftops. It initially looks like a pretty standard action sequence, but fans of Uncharted they may have experienced a feeling of déjà vu. This particular chase is in fact very similar to the one seen in Uncharted 3: Drak’s DeceptionAnd in a flashback starring a very young Nathan Drake. Of all the possible sequences seen in the trailer, this is what it almost certainly looks like a simple visual reference rather than a direct reference to video games in terms of plot, characters or even setting.

Behind the camera of the film we find Ruben Fleischer, director of films such as Venom And Zombieland. In addition to the aforementioned Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Sophia Taylor Ali, the cast also sees Antonio Banderas involved in the role of the film’s villain. The theatrical release of Uncharted was scheduled for March 5, 2021, but due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers have been forced to postpone it before8 October 2021 and then toFebruary 18, 2022.