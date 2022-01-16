All the troubles of the US economy in 2022

About a year after Biden took office, the USE they don’t shine for shooting.

L’US economy will take a hit in 2022 from the Omicron variant, but the damage is not expected to last beyond the first quarter, according to Bloomberg’s latest monthly poll.

The forecasts oninflation have been strengthened for each quarter of 2023, reflecting the protracted problems with supply chains that risk being exacerbated by Omicron.

In this scenario, where the US president is clearly declining in the polls, 2022 appears full of obstacles for the world power.

The economic woes of the USA, between inflation and Omicron

The data are processed by Bloomberg: the growth expectations of the GDP for the period January-March they fell to 3%, from 3.9% of the previous monthly survey.

The new pandemic wave has disrupted travel and helped empty supermarket shelves in some areas, as workers are increasingly stopped by contagion.

The last interruption due to the Covid it also comes as the thrust of government aid is waning.

“The momentum of growth appears to be in stalled“Jefferies’ Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons wrote in a report this week, expecting a 1.5% expansion in the first quarter.

Among other indicators, there is a sharp decline in office employment which reversed almost all of last year’s push to return to work and “It will create negative knock-on effects in the short term as demand for services takes a hit.”

Restaurant reservations, which had roughly climbed back to pre-pandemic levels prior to omicron’s arrival in late November, are down by about 30%.

Delta Air Lines

said sick employees, as well as winter storms, caused the cancellation of over 2,000 flights in the last weeks

Inflation estimates, meanwhile, have been raised for each quarter of the year. In part, this is likely a consequence of the Omicron effect on already stressed supply chains, with the potential for further factory closures in Asia and already tight labor markets at home.

THE consumer prices have increased by 7% and the Bloomberg survey suggests that any slowdown in the coming months will be limited, with second-quarter inflation seen at 5.2% instead of the 4.8% forecast a month ago.

Biden’s political knots

Not just economic estimates. To make the USE in this beginning of the year there are also some political issues that have become thorny for the White House.

Biden fails to unlock the green light for the great reform project Build Back Better, also opposed by the dem for the amount of investments.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court rejected the vaccination obligation that the president wanted to impose on some workers.

Plus, there’s the grain of the Russia and a threat of war, while the problem of skyrocketing prices is putting a strain on the president. A few weeks ago Biden had already challenged theOPEC to release more oil to lower the energy prices.