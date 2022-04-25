All the video games about Star Wars that are on the way

the universe of starwars seems to be inexhaustible and, constantly, projects that propose new approaches and new stories are announced. The video game industry is no exception at this moment there are eight projects in development, with different managers, who are going to be added to the franchise . From a mobile proposal, to a remake or an open world title, the next few years will be full of announcements for the story created by George Lucas.

The most recent exponent for video games was LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which was released earlier this month and took the formula they had created in previous installments to a new level. This title -which had the particularity that allowed players to go through the nine central films of the film saga- set a record with respect to all the releases that had come before and in two weeks it sold more than 3 million copies.

In recent months, more title projects have been added that are in development and, although they do not have a precise release date, they do indicate that the franchise still has a lot to give.

Star Wars by Amy Hennig and Skydance New Media

Last week, Skydance New Media announced a new Star Wars game

After they announced a game based on the Marvel universe, this is going to be the second major project for Skydance New Media. In addition, it will represent the reunion of amy hennig with the franchise, after a previous proposal was cancelled. For now, it is only known that it will present an original story and that it will be a narrative action and adventure game.

“I have often told how watching Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, indelibly shaping my creative life and future. I am thrilled to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love,” Hennig said when this news broke just a few days ago. This is the last game on the way that was announced at this point.

star wars eclipse

Star Wars Eclipse | Image: starwarseclipse.com/media

The presentation of star wars eclipse It arrived during the last edition of The Game Awards. With a pretty impressive trailer, this project previewed an adventure game that will feature a branching narrative across multiple characters. “It can be experienced in multiple ways, putting the fates of a variety of playable characters in your hands. Your choices will be central to the experience, as each decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.”

The title, which is in an early stage of development, is handled by QuanticDream, which tinged the announcement with a bittersweet sensation. The study has several complaints and in recent months rumors of a significant delay in the arrival of the game have been repeated over and over again due to the difficulties in incorporating new people into their teams and meeting the expectations they raised.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2

Star-Wars-Jedi-Fallen-Order (EFE)

At the end of January, Electronic Arts Y Lucasfilm Games announced that they were coming back together to work on three Star Wars titles, all of which are already being developed by Respawn Entertainment. One of the three projects is the continuation of the Star Wars Jedi franchise. At the time of the announcement, it was also announced that it will again have the direction of Stig Asmussen, who will have the responsibility of continuing the saga that had a very well received first part.

Star Wars FPS

This is another of the games that emerged with the announcement of the new alliance between Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games. Like the previous one, it still does not have official images, approximate release dates or details about the platforms it will reach. What is known is that it will be a first person shooter and who will be in charge of Peter Hirschmanwho has a stint as vice president of development at LucasArts and was an executive producer on the original Star Wars Battlefront games.

“Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I’ve always wanted to tell,” he said at the time of the announcement.

Bit Reactor Strategy Game

The third game will have the production of Respawn, but the development of the project will be led by Bit Reactorthe study that was presented during the first part of 2022 and that is headed by Greg Forsch, an industry veteran. “As we work hard on our first title, the team at Bit Reactor is focused on creating a ‘team first’ environment where passion and creativity are valued. We believe that the collective is stronger than any individuality”, they had said at the time of their presentation from the study that will be in charge of this new strategy game .

Ubisoft open world

They did not reveal many details about this project at the moment, although it is known that it will be in charge of Ubisoft and from the studio MassiveEntertainment. Although for now it has no confirmed name, the game announced in early 2021 will present an open world experience. “We know that Star Wars fans value the feeling of immersion, of being transported into the Star Wars galaxy and moving through richly detailed environments,” Douglas Reilly of Lucasfilm Games said at the time of the announcement. The Star Wars Project.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. (photo: MuyComputer)

In this case, the project you are working on is a remake. Aspir and Sony Interactive Entertainment are in charge of this project based on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republicone of the games of the franchise most loved by the community, which received the news with great optimism.

The remake of the game -which was originally released in 2003 by BioWare- will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 5, although it will also arrive on PC. No release date for now, they promise a rebuild from scratch to bring new fans to this experience, while maintaining the essence that the community liked from the original.

Star Wars: Hunters

A proposal for the mobile community could not be missing and that is Star Wars: Hunters. The free multiplayer in the hands of Zynga and NaturalMotion, is coming to Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch sometime this year.

“Join the best hunters from across the Star Wars galaxy on the planet Vespaara, where high-stakes competitions await in The Arena. Engage in exciting third-person combat to dominate large battlefields set across a variety of adventurous maps that evoke iconic Star Wars worlds. Mix and match teams, use skills, tactics, and customize your hunters to find a winning strategy and reap the spoils of victory.

