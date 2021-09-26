all the videos and news of the Netflix event

It was a long event proposed by Netflix for the first global edition of TUDUM: in the space of three hours, in fact, the streaming giant shared new details, trailers, behind the scenes and previews on over one hundred projects coming to the platform, involving 145 stars from all over the world to provide news on films, TV series, anime and documentaries to be released between now and next year.

The great ones protagonists were undoubtedly The Witcher, which closed the event with a series of announcements and some exclusive clips, And Cowboy Bebop, whose opening theme was shown by Netflix in anticipation of the launch of the live-action adaptation. Fans of The Umbrella Academy they were left “dry-mouthed” without a proper teaser of the third season, but they were able to hear from the mouth of the protagonists some details on what will make this new act of the story based on the comic book of the same name special. It fared better for lovers of Stranger Things, who were able to discover a new teaser trailer dedicated to one of the locations that the young protagonists will explore in the fourth season, And The Sandman, with a first teaser dedicated to the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comics for DC Comics.

In the gallery above you can relive the event through its protagonists, while below you will find all the trailers and the most important announcements of the Netflix TUDUM showcase.

Red Notice

Dwayne Johnson took the virtual stage of the event to show a scene from Red Notice, the Netflix movie in which he plays the best profiler in the FBI, committed to catching the most wanted art thief (Gal Gadot) and the greatest con man in the world (Ryan Reynolds). The film will be released in November.

Stranger Things 4

Netflix showed a video with the Duffer brothers, Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Joe Keery (Steven), before sharing a new teaser on the fourth season of Stranger Things. The video took us back in time to introduce us to the mysterious Creel House, which our protagonists will find again years later. The release is set for 2022.

The House of Paper

Álvaro Morte, the professor de The House of Paper, thanked fans of the Spanish series before sharing a little taste of the last part of the series, due out at the end of the year.

Ozark

From the set of the series, Jason Bateman introduced a disturbing new video of the fourth and final part of Ozark, filming of which is currently underway. The release is scheduled for 2022.

The Harder they Fall

Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba spoke to talk about the new western coming to Netflix, the challenges of a ten-year project and the messages that the film will try to convey, before showing a small excerpt of the feature film due to be released on November 3.

Bridgerton

The cast of Bridgerton proposed a chat in which each member shared curiosity about the genesis of the series, providing a taste of the second season due out in 2022: ready to dust off your best regency suit?

The Sandman

It is never just a dream: Neil Gaiman presented the television adaptation of DC Comics’ dark fantasy series, which will arrive soon on Netflix and will see stars Tom Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste respectively as Dream and Death.

Cobra Kai

The fourth season of Cobra Kai was unveiled with a teaser in the second hour of TUDUM: the dojos will return to fight to face a new threat revealed in the preview of the series born from a rib of Karate Kid.

Extraction 2

The sequel to Chris Hemsworth’s action movie showed up with a first video which has not only confirmed the arrival on Netflix – fixed at a generic “soon” – but also ensured that the protagonist Tyler Rake will be present in the second act.

Bruised

Director and performer Halle Barry took us behind the scenes of the new movie coming to Netflix, which will tell the story of an ex-MMA fighter ready to welcome an opportunity for redemption when her son, who she abandoned years ago, unexpectedly returns to her life.

Arcane

Netflix and Riot Games have unveiled a trailer for Arcane, the spin-off series of League of Legends which will deepen the stories and characters of the MOBA that has become a legend.

Vikings: Valhalla

The cast of the series that will explore Norse mythology offered a first look at the settings, events and characters we will meet in this spin-off, which will tell the story of some of the most famous Vikings ever. Release scheduled for 2022.

Floor is Lava

The second season of the Netflix show showed up with a short teaser that introduced us to some of the teams who will compete on this occasion.

Cowboy Bebop

John Cho showed the official opening theme of the live-action adaptation of the beloved anime series, which tells the story of a ramshackle team of bounty hunters pursuing the most dangerous criminals in the galaxy.

Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have confirmed that they are hard at work on the sequel to Murder Mystery, coming to the streaming platform soon: the two promise a new international adventure “full of intrigues and misdeeds”.

Emily in Paris

Lily Collins and the cast of the romcom series showed the first trailer of the second season, arriving on December 22nd.

The Crown

The Crown's new Queen, Imelda Staunton, just revealed in #TUDUM that Season 5 will premiere in November 2022.

Imelda Stauton, Queen Elizabeth II’s performer on the show, confirmed that the fifth season of The Crown will be available from November 2022.

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy cast is answering your most burning questions in #TUDUM!

The cast of the series taken from the comics of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá presented the third season of The Umbrella Academy. Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Ritu Arya answered some questions, starting from the final battle of the second season to what will make the third special.

Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill presented a small taste of the new drama that tells the story of a catastrophe ready to annihilate the human race, due to a comet on a collision course with Earth. Also in the stellar cast are Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Rob Morgan.

Army of Thieves

The prequel to Army of the Dead, produced once again by Zack Snyder, will see action, robberies and lots of laughs: the film directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who will also play the protagonist, will arrive on October 29 and will star Ruby O. Fee (Korina) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Gwendoline).

Enola Holmes 2

Millie Bobby Brown is taking over the #TUDUM stage with some big Enola Holmes 2 news! Then she passes the mic to Henry Cavill for some MAJOR sneak peeks (yes, plural!) At The Witcher Season 2!

Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge announced the imminent start of filming for the sequel to Enola Holmes, which will see the young sister of the most famous detective Sherlock grappling with a new adventure. The film will arrive on Netflix soon.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

With an exclusive behind the scenes, Declan DeBarra led us to discover the set for the prequel series that will narrate the creation of the Witchers and the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres. Also in this case, the exit remains fixed at a generic 2022.

The Witcher

Two new exclusive clips lead us to discover the events of Season 2 of the live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels: in the first, Geralt tries to protect Ciri from a threat that has invaded their home, while in the second the witcher finds himself with his friend Nivellen.

Netflix also showed a new trailer that collects excerpts from the first and second season in view of the debut of the latter in December, announcing some very interesting news for fans of the fantasy saga.

The show starring Henry Cavill has been renewed for a third season, with a second anime film coming soon (after the success of Nightmare of the Wolf) and a new series, this time made for children and families, which will enrich Netflix’s offer for lovers of The Witcher.