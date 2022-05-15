All the villain teams that we can find in Pokémon

Throughout the history of the different Pokémon games, we have been able to meet different teams of villains. We have seen more or less cruel enemies, with crazy or more logical plans… the truth is that there are villains for all tastes.

We have already told you about the enemies with darker objectives, or those more cruel, but in this article we are going to review all the groups of enemies that are in the Pokémon world. Do you want to meet them all? So don’t hesitate and keep reading!

What are Pokémon villains?

As its name suggests, villain teams are those that play the antagonistic role in the Pokémon video games, anime, or manga. They are usually organized in gangs or criminal teams with a well-defined hierarchy, in which the following groups or members are always found:

soldiers or conscripts : They are the first villains we face in the game, they have very simple equipment and are easy to defeat. In addition, they are the largest group, since they are the lowest rung in the hierarchy.

: They are the first villains we face in the game, they have very simple equipment and are easy to defeat. In addition, they are the largest group, since they are the lowest rung in the hierarchy. Commanders or executives : The intermediate command between the soldiers and the leader. Once we get further into the story and foil one or two of the villains’ plans, we have to deal with them; Of course, they have a team of pocket monsters more powerful than their minions. It should also be noted that they are a much smaller group than the recruits, since, in most cases, they are two or three members at most.

: The intermediate command between the soldiers and the leader. Once we get further into the story and foil one or two of the villains’ plans, we have to deal with them; Of course, they have a team of pocket monsters more powerful than their minions. It should also be noted that they are a much smaller group than the recruits, since, in most cases, they are two or three members at most. Leader: The enemy to beat within the team of villains. He is the main supporter of the group’s ideology, whom everyone follows without question and the one with the most powerful team of Pokémon. Normally, when we defeat him, we put an end to the evil plans of the team.

Once we have seen the main characteristics of all the villain teams, we are going to talk a little about each one of them.

Team Rocket

The team of villains from the first two generations of Pokémon is also one of the best known and most characteristic. This is due to the fact that they have made their appearance in more installments of the saga, both on consoles and smart devices, and, of course, Jessie and James, the characteristic antagonistic duo of the anime, which we will talk about later.

Team Rocket’s plan is get as many pokemon as possiblesnatching them by force from their handlers or capturing them with unorthodox techniques, and use the most powerful to dominate the world.

They are led by the mythical Johnwho is also Green City’s Gym Leader, in Kanto. In addition to being a specialist in Ground-type Pokémon, Giovanni is a very ambitious person, willing to do anything to achieve his goal, and he is also the father of Silver or Silver, the rival of Pokémon Gold, Silver and Crystal and their remakes, HeartGold and SoulSilver.

Team Magma and Team Aqua

Depending on the game we chose in the third generation, we had to face a different group of enemies: Team Magma or Team Aqua.

The objective of both teams of Pokémon villains is similar, although with some slight differences, designed to introduce the legendaries of each of the games, Groudon and Kyogre, into the plot. While Team Magma dreams of conquering the world, using Groudon to expand the landmass from Hoenn, Team Aqua intends to do the same by expanding the oceans, and for this they will use Kyogre.

As far as leaders are concerned, Team Magma is led by Magno, while Team Aqua is led by Achilles. Both seek the same thing: to create an ideal world for humanity, although each has their own idea of ​​what a perfect world is. Of course, the first one is specialized in Fire-type Pokémon and the second one in Water-type Pokémon.

The Galaxy Team

If you have played Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl, the fourth generation remakes, you will have everything related to Team Galaxy quite fresh, nintenderos.

This team of villains seeks to create a new world in which there are no feelings, for they consider them signs of a weak heart. To do this, they have to use Palkia or Dialga, depending on the title we play, because only with them will they be able to carry out the creation of this new universe.

They are led by Helio, a cold and serious person who, of course, seeks to be the lord and master of this new universe that he intends to create. He is a specialist in Dark-type Pokémon, he grew up in Sea City, in Sinnoh, and, during the events of the game, he is 27 years old.

As a curiosity, it should be noted that Team Galaxy didn’t always have these evil plans in mindas we can see in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Team Plasma

The Unova region villain team is characterized by wanting to free all the Pokémon from their trainers, since their ideology goes against keeping them imprisoned and making them fight.

It has two leaders, N in Pokémon Black and White and Ghechis in Pokémon Black and White 2; the latter proclaims himself chief when the former is defeated.

N is an enigmatic character, with radical ideologies when it comes to the relationship between trainers and Pokémon. He changes the Pokémon team in the various confrontations that we have with him so, unlike the aforementioned leaders, he is not a specialist in a specific type of Pokémon.

Ghechis, for his part, does not seek to free the Pokémon, but instead intends to use them for world domination. Like N, he is not a specialist in any specific type, but his team has various pocket monsters.

The Flare Team

This group is one of those Pokémon villain teams looking for create a new worldjust like Team Galaxy, only what they want is for this new universe to be overflowing with beauty. To do this, they use what they call the ultimate weapon, a tool that uses the power of Xerneas or Yvetal depending on the title we are playing.

They are led by Lysson, an eccentric individual, descended from Kalos royalty, who is also president of Lysson Laboratories and creator of the Holomisor. Like its predecessors, it is not a specialist in any type, so it has a varied team of Pokémon led by a Gyarados that can mega evolve.

Team Skull and the Æther Foundation

The seventh generation brought with them two groups of villains, Team Skull and the Æther Foundationwho ultimately turn out to be the true antagonists of the game.

The former are an organization of vandals led by Guzmana trainer specializing in Bug-type Pokémon. They do not have a clear objective, beyond causing evil, doing mischief and attacking defenseless Pokémon and, unlike the teams mentioned above, they are not greatly feared.

The Æther Foundationfor its part, its main objective is to take care of the Pokémon, especially those who have been mistreated by Team Skull; however, as the plot of Pokémon Sun and Moon unfolds, it is revealed that they are the true villains of this title.

This change of role is facilitated by samina, the president of the foundation, whose main objective is not to take care of the Pokémon, but to investigate the Ultra Beasts to live with them in Ultra Space. Now, it is true that Samina is not a villain like Lysson or the others mentioned, since, when she is defeated, she comes to her senses and realizes the mistake she has made.

Macro Cosmos

In Pokémon Sword and Shield something similar to what happened in Sun and Moon happens, since, In the beginning, there are two teams of villains: Team Yell and Macro Cosmos.. Now, Team Yell can’t really be considered as a team of enemies, since their only objective was to boycott all the applicants who participate in the challenge of the gyms in the Galar region, since they wanted the new champion to be Roxy. .

Macro Cosmosfor their part, are shown as the antagonist organization towards the middle of the plot, when they reveal their true intentions: dominate the world through Gigamax energy and awaken Eternatus from his slumber.

They are directed the PresidentRose, who is also the president of the Pokémon League of the Galar region. It is specialist in Steel-type Pokémon and his Copperajah also has a Gigamax factor.

Villain Special Teams

We have already talked about all the groups of enemies, but it is true that there are a series of special Pokémon villain teams, which are worth mentioning in this last section of the article.

The first of them is him Team Rainbow Rocket, a criminal macro-organization created by Giovanni, former head of Team Rocket, who returns and goes into action again, bringing together the heads of other villainous teams. Each of them comes from a world where they managed to make their nefarious plans come true and, in addition, they have legendary Pokémon on their teams.

Team Rainbow Rocket appears in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon and his goal is to dominate the universe and gain an army of Ultra Beasts.

Finally, it is worth mentioning a small group that, although they are not an independent team of villains, have had enough prominence to make an appearance in some games of the saga; we are talking, of course, about Jessie and James.

This pair of characters are two members of Team Rocket who appear only in Pokémon Yellow and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!, games that took the anime of our beloved pocket monsters as a reference. This pair shares the objective of Team Rocket, to steal as many Pokémon as possible and dominate the world, but it is worth dedicating a few lines to them because of how charismatic they are.

And so far our review of the Pokémon villains, Nintendo. We hope you have enjoyed reading the article and that it has helped you to learn more; If you haven’t acquired new knowledge, it’s because you’re an expert in the field, and you’ll surely get the highest score in the enemy quiz.

What is your favorite group of enemies? We encourage you to leave your opinion in the comments.