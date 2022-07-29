All The Walking Dead spinoffs and when they premiere

The Walking Dead has big plans for the future. The end of the original series is near, after many ups and downs, audience loss and changes in prominence, the adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic series comes to an end on television. But that ending is just a see you later, because AMC has tons of spinoffs in the works to expand this undead universe into other uncharted paths.. We will have a series focused on Maggie and Negan, another on Daryl Dixon, another on Michonne and Rick and, this very month of August, Tales of the Walking Deadan anthology series with six stories made up of various groups of leading survivors.

Talking Dead: TWDU Preview airs August 7th on AMC! Well tease ALL the upcoming #TWDU spin-offsMaggie & Negan, Rick & Michonne AND Darylswith Scott M. Gimple, Michael Satrazemis and #TalesOfTWD stars Terry Crews, Jillian Bell and Anthony Edwards! Send Qs using #TalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/0f1pAWsiCt Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) July 29, 2022

In August we will have a short talk with the team in charge of these projects called Talking Dead, in which we will be able to have the first contact with this spinoff series whose birth will not be expressly due to the end of The Walking Dead. The actors and actresses who will participate in these series will come to give new details about their content, in addition to the presence of Scott Gimple, director of content for The Walking Dead. In this article we will try to gather all those spinoffs that we will see towards the end of 2022 and 2023.

Isle of the Dead (2023)







Of course, one of those we look forward to the most, since will have as protagonists Negan and Maggie, two emblematic characters who have been united throughout The Walking Dead for pain, loss and redemption. It is undoubtedly the most innovative spinoff, since it will transfer the action to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, where we will see an island full of dead people and inhabitants who have turned it into their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror. Intelligent monsters that will have to be faced in order to survive. One more day in the trenches… It will be released in 2023.

The Daryl Dixon Spinoff (2023)







In principle, Norman Reedus had to be joined by Melissa McBride, who plays Carol in The Walking Dead. But after various disagreements it seems that Reedus will star in this series alone. He is a very strong character who can achieve great results. Daryl Dixon has worked almost better alone than in a team, so we can expect great things. It will be released, initially in 2023. The same actor assured that it would be a totally different fiction, so our mouths are watering.

Tales of the Walking Dead (August 14, 2022)







Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere next August with a double episode on August 14. From then on, they will arrive on a weekly basis. A set of six anthology stories with a diverse cast including Terry Crews, Samantha Morton, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Jessie T. Usher, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol and Embeth Davidtz.

Rick Grimes and Michonne’s romantic series (2023)







Andrew Lincoln and Dana Gurira will once again get into the shoes of Rick and Michonne to shelve their respective arches within The Walking Dead. What was originally going to be a movie trilogy has become a series of six episodes, we assume that it will be limited, and that it will arrive in 2023. The series will have a romantic tone as well as the usual terrifying one, since the characters they will continue to face death.