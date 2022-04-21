All the weapons sent to Zelensky and the “secret” of the planes

From the West of the world (United States) to the Far East (Japan), there are numerous countries that help Ukraine in the war against Putin by sending weapons to Zelensky’s army to try to win this crazy war and stop the enemy even in Donbass after having resisted very well in the first month and a half of conflict. It took some time but now the “machine” has been set in motion: before it was even distinguished between “defensive” weapons to stop the Russian advance in Kiev and the “offensives” with which it is fought in Donbass. Today, weapons and vehicles no longer have “instructions”, they are valid for attacking and defending oneself, there is no distinction. Not all nations, however, really admit what kind of aid they have sent.

The three reasons for “secrecy”

There are at least three reasons for which some governments have preferred to send aid to Ukraine but without too much publicity: avoid internal disagreements, circumvent potential legal obstacles and avoid retaliation and threats from Russia both at this stage but above all at the end of the war. The shrewd Putin remembers and notes everything, it would not be unlikely a threat “in retrospect” after the war. “You have helped the Ukrainians, we remember …” could be a phrase that has already been used against many Western countries, including Italy, which have “disappointed” the Tsar.

All weapons sent to Ukraine

As we have seen on InsideOver, the superpower that is spending the most on military supplies is represented by United States, who have sent everything: cannons, latest generation drones, missiles, ammunition and so on and so forth. Here too, however, the same argument applies: in the midst of so many things declared, some inevitably remain secret. Immediately after is his friend Boris Johnsonwhich invited Zelensky from armored vehicles to anti-aircraft, anti-tank and missile systems (including some against military ships. Corriere della Sera reported the complete list: aid also comes from tens of thousands of kilometers away such as from Australia which sent equipment and Bushmaster, an armored four-wheeled vehicle. Heavy artillery arrived from the west, Canada, and helmets, bulletproof vests, and medical supplies from Japan.

In addition to the personal defense of the individual soldier, Turkey has sent drones of its own production, the Bayraktar TB2, while Norway has Mistral anti-aircraft missiles and small drones this time for Heidrun reconnaissance. Military weapons also from countries such as Poland, Holland, the Czech Republic and the Germanywhich ended up in the eye of the storm for her delayed aid to Ukraine but, as we said earlier, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the Germans still prefer not to advertise their aid.

Who sent the planes?

Some airplanes also came with the Ukrainian army, modern and less modern. But by whom? The Pentagon is not out of balance, Zelensky has asked for fighters but Biden has preferred other types of aircraft so as not to foment the enemy too much. We are talking about the Polish Mig-29s but they are certainly not the latest generation fighters. Officially, to sidetrack the Russians, no airplanes were ever sent and consequently received. As the Courier, if at first air aid had been allowed from the United States, spokesman John Kirby did not reveal who had supplied it: it would not have been them, who would have supplied only spare parts. Yesterday, then, a further clarification of the sending of components and that’s it, no planes. In short, it seems more like Pulcinella’s secret.