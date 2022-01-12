all the winners for cinema and TV series

A very special year also for the Golden Globe 2022, which without any event or red carpet, were held behind closed doors, with a proclamation of the winners without much celebration. The Covid-19 pandemic, which in these days is seeing a rapid rise in infections, has put the organization of the event in serious difficulty, which it was therefore preferred not to do.

Yet the winners are there, and they are as always the best this year (at least according to the Golden Globe jury!). Are you ready to find out who it is, and to cheer or protest?

Among the most striking victories, and certainly the most anticipated, we find the film The power of the dog who won the awards for Best Drama Film, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor; Billie Eilish with her No Time To Die, soundtrack of the last film of the 007 saga; Hans Zimmer for the soundtrack of Dunes and Encanto for the best animated film, by Disney and arrived on the streaming platform about a month ago.

Big except our Paolo Sorrentino with the film It was the hand of God. The section dedicated to foreign films, in fact, has seen triumph Drive My Car by the Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

All the 2022 Golden Globe winners

Best Drama Film: The power of the dog

Best Movie – Comedy or Musical: West Side Story

Best Director: Jane Campion, The power of the dog

Best Actor in a Drama: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress in a Drama: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Music: Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick… Boom!

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress: Arianna DeBose, West Side Story

Best Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Best Score: Hans Zimmer, Dunes

Best Original Song: No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Best Animated Film: Encanto

Best Foreign Language Film: Drive my Car

Not even the section dedicated to TV series was outdone, seeing the series triumphing over all Succession with three different prizes. Do not miss the award for best actress in a miniseries, won by the wonderful Kate Winslet for its part in Murder in Easttown.

But here are all awards dedicated to TV series:

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Comedy Series: Hacks

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series: MJ Rodriguez, Poses

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Miniseries: The Underground Railroad

Best Actress in a Miniseries: Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown

Best Actor in a Miniseries: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Supporting Actress: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Supporting Actor: O Yeong-Su, Squid Game

What do you think of the 2022 Golden Globe winners? Leave a comment to let us know if you agree or disagree on who won.